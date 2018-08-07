JOHNSTOWN, Penn. — New Orleans defeated Johnstown-Paul Carpenter 12-6 Tuesday in Game 2 of the AAABA national tournament.
The Boosters hit the board in the top of the first inning when JP LaGreco walked, advanced on a single by Grant Mathews, and scored on a single by Tyler McManus. Johnstown tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Connor Perry singled and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 1-1. In the second, Hayden Fuentes walked, Alex Galy singled, and Michael Kirsch walked to load the bases before Brandon Briuglio tripled to clear the bases and give New Orleans a 5-1 lead.
In the third, Ross Scelfo led off with a single and scored on an inside-the-park homerun by Blake Freeman. Alex Galy reached on a fielder’s choice and Brandon Briuglio walked before both runs scored on a double by JP LaGreco. LaGreco scored on a double by Grant Mathews to make it a 10-1 game. Paul Carpenter added a run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and two in the eighth before a rain delay halted play. Johnstown loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth before reliver Noah Fontenot closed the door enroute to New Orleans’ 12-6 win. Brandon Briuglio closed the day 3-3 with two doubles, a triple, and two walks. Grant Mathews went 3-6 with two singles and a double. JP LaGreco had two doubles
Sean Bretz started the game and went 4.2 innings with Zach Roussel pitching 3.1 in relief to earn the win. Fontenot closed the game in relief in the ninth.
With the win, New Orleans is 1-1 in pool play. The team will face Brooklyn — Youth Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The winners of Wednesday’s two pool games will advance to the tournament’s single elimination bracket beginning Thursday.
The year marks New Orleans’ 72nd summer as a franchise of the AAABA. New Orleans has appeared in 26 title games and captured fifteen national championships, most recently in 2017. The 2018 squad features players from local programs such as Delgado, Tulane, LSU, Northwestern State, Southeastern, UNO, and the University of Houston.