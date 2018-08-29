DISTRICT 9-2A FOOTBALL PREVIEW
(Teams listed in the order of their predicted finish. * denotes returning starter; # denotes district game; All home games listed in capital letters)
NEWMAN GREENIES
Coach: Nelson Stewart (13th season, 99-40)
Last year’s record: 11-1 overall; 4-0 in District 9-2A; Division III state semifinalist.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Murray Calhoun, 6-2, 185, Sr.; WR *Jarmone Sutherland, 6-0, 170, Jr.; WR Tyson Forde, 5-9, 165, Sr.; WR Luke Charpentier, 5-11, 160, So.; OT Hampton Gomila, 6-2, 200, Jr.; OG Duncan Oliphant, 6-2, 270, Sr.; OG *John Charbonnet, 5-9, 155, Sr.; C Preston Schnell, 6-2, 245, Sr.; OG *Keil Moss, 5-10, 190, Sr.; OT Brandon Williams, 6-3, 225, Jr.; OT Carson Oliver, 6-1, 210, Jr.; QB *Martin Butcher, 6-1, 190, Sr.; RB T.J. Bush, 5-9, 175, Sr.; RB Joseph Pleasant, 5-7, 195, So.
Defense
DE *Brandon Williams, 6-3, 225, Jr.; DT *Preston Schnell, 6-2, 245, Sr.; DT *Andrew Godsegan, 5-11, 210, Sr.; DE *James Downing, 5-11, 185, Jr.; LB *Bobby Moore, 5-10, 190, Sr.; LB *Liam Rowan, 6-1, 210, Sr.; LB Wade Politz, 5-10, 195, Jr.; CB Dylon Guillion, 5-10, 165, Jr.; S Sterling Scott, 5-10, 170, So.; S *Eli Abramson, 5-9, 180, Sr.; CB Tyson Forde, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Special teams
P *Martin Butcher, 6-1, 190, Sr.; PK Cole Herrington, 6-1, 165, Jr.; RS Murray Calhoun, 6-2, 185, Sr.; RS Jarmone Sutherland6-0, 170, Jr.
3 Players to watch: Quarterback Martin Butcher completed 204 of 307 passes (66.4%) for a school-record 2,840 yards and 30 TDs while being intercepted 11 times in earning All-Metro accolades as a junior in his first season as a starter. All-Metro wide receiver Murray Calhoun caught 60 passes for 883 yards and 9 TDs. All-District defensive end Brandon Williams recorded 44 tackles, 8 sacks and 11 tackles for losses as a sophomore. Williams already has scholarship offers from Tulane, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Purdue and Kansas.
Key game: With Riverside not expected to challenge Newman’s hold on the District 9-2A championship, Country Day seems like the next best bet. The Greenies play host to the Cajuns at Michael Lupin Field on Oct. 5 intent on repeating the results in last year’s 37-21 victory.
Outlook: The Greenies appear fully capable of winning their first state title after making the third state semifinals appearance (2017, 2014, 1991) of what Coach Nelson Stewart terms the “modern era’’ (since 1990) at the Jefferson Avenue school. With experienced and talented skill players returning on offense, an unanticipated subpar performance by an inexperienced line might be the only thing capable of derailing what is expected to be another prolific offense. Defense does not appear to be an issue as the Greenies return seven starters, including their entire front four and six of the front seven.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 McMAIN Newman
Sept. 7 THOMAS JEFFERSON Newman
Sept. 13 East Jefferson Yenni
Sept. 21 BERWICK Newman
Sept. 28 Lusher Lusher
Oct. 5 COUNTRY DAY# Newman
Oct. 12 Riverside# Riverside
Oct. 19 S. Plaquemines# SPHS
Oct. 26 ASSUMPTION Newman
Nov. 2 FISHER# Newman
COUNTRY DAY CAJUNS
Coach: Joe Chango (4th season, 23-11)
Last year’s record: 6-5 overall; 2-2 in District 9-2A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Christian Becnel, 6-5, 200, Sr.; WR Tyler Williams, 6-1, 180, Jr.; WR Dylan Simmons, 5-9, 160, So.; WR C.D. St. Hilaire, 5-6, 140, Jr.; WR Daniel Conwill, 6-3, 185, So.; TE *Ross Talbot, 6-2, 230, Sr.; LT *Thomas Polinard, 6-1, 230, Sr.; LG *Seth Fawer, 6-1, 250, Sr.; C *Bradley Johnson, 6-0, 230, Sr.; RG *Will Rosen, 6-0, 225, Sr.; RT *Victor Buoy, 6-0, 220, Sr.; QB *Justin Ibieta, 6-4, 220, Jr.; RB *Buckner Heebe, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Defense
DE Douglas Heebe, 5-11, 225, So.; NT *Randolph French, 5-11, 230, Jr.; DE *Thomas Polinard, 6-1, 230, Sr.; OLB *Robert Florence, 6-1, 190, Sr.; ILB *Nicky Corchiani, 5-10, 170, Sr.; ILB *Ross Talbot, 6-2, 230, Sr.; OLB *Thomas Whealdon, 6-1, 220, Sr.; CB Buckner Heebe, 5-10, 180, Sr.; S Christian Becnel, 6-5, 200, Sr.; S Jake Cabeceiras, 5-8, 160, So.; S *Tyler Williams, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Dude Riley, 5-7, 160, Jr.
Special teams
P *Justin Ibieta, 6-4, 220, Jr.; PK Andrew Lopez, 5-10, 160, Jr.; RS Tyler Williams, 6-1, 180, Jr.
3 Players to watch: Junior quarterback Justin Ibieta has proven to be a quick study as the three-sport standout returns for his second season as a starter in just his third year of playing organized football. An All-Metro punter, Ibieta posted numbers worthy of All-District consideration as a quarterback a year ago, having completed 128 of 210 passes (60.9 percent) good for 1,835 yards and 22 touchdowns while being intercepted only six times. Senior Christian Becnel (20 catches, 250 yards, 4 TDs) leads a solid corps of wide receivers who will serve as Ibieta’s primary targets. Senior inside linebacker Ross Talbot spearheads the Cajuns’ 3-4 that returns seven starters. A two-way starter, who doubles as a returning All-Metro selection at tight end, Talbot recorded 85 tackles, forced three fumbles and intercepted two passes as a junior.
Key game: If the District 9-2A championship is not settled when the Cajuns visit Newman’s Michael Lupin Field on the first Friday of October, it will represent a monumental upset. The Oct. 5 game also serves as the district opener for both sides.
Outlook: These Cajuns, which sport the first senior class under Coach Joe Chango’s stewardship, represent the program’s best chance of winning a district championship since he arrived as Jesuit’s offensive coordinator. The team boasts talent and experience on both sides of the field with 16 starters returning from a team whose five defeats came against playoff teams. A sense of urgency surrounds the program after a near brush with success in the first round of the Division III state playoffs that ended in a 24-20 loss to Episcopal-Baton Rouge.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 AMITE Country Day
Sept. 7 Bonnabel Yenni
Sept. 14 Episcopal-B.R. Episcopal
Sept. 21 ST. CHARLES Country Day
Sept. 28 MADISON Country Day
Oct. 5 Newman# Newman
Oct. 12 Fisher# Fisher
Oct. 19 Ben Franklin Franklin
Oct. 26 RIVERSIDE# Country Day
Nov. 2 S. PLAQUEMINES# Country Day
RIVERSIDE REBELS
Coach: Kevin Dizer (1st season)
Last year’s record: 5-5 overall, 2-1 in District 9-2A, Division III state semifinalist.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Kash Foley, 6-0, 190, Sr.; WR Isaiah Bigham, 6-1, 175, Sr.; WR Jaylen Watkins, 5-8, 150, Sr.; WR Tairyn Lockhart, 5-10, 165, So.; T Colby Wilson, 6-0, 190, So.; G Nathan Faucheaux, 6-1, 330, Jr.; C *Cody Pellieeier, 5-9, 230, Jr.; G Myron Nicholas, 5-11, 195, So.; T Edward Humphrey, 6-1, 190, Jr.; QB Gage Lavardain, 5-7, 140, So.; RB *Louis Cheneau, 5-7, 195, Sr.
Defense
DE Jacob Mullins, 6-0, 190, Sr.; NT *Wilbert Robertson, 6-1, 350, Sr.; DE Connor Naquin, 5-9, 180, Jr.; LB Chadwick James, 5-7, 225, Sr.; LB Nick Washington, 6-0, 215, So.; LB Chamar Jackson, 6-0, 185, So.; LB Anthony Fernandez, 5-7, 165, So.; CB *Bryan Simmons, 6-0, 180, Jr.; FS Ahmonte Watkins, 5-10, 165, So; SS Mason Silvestri, 5-5, 135, Fr.; CB Andrew Murphy, 5-7, 160, So.; CB David Reynaud, 5-7, 150, So.; CB Keiahz Bernard, 5-7, 140, So.
Special teams
P Colton Wilson, 5-10, 165, Sr.; PK *Colton Wilson, 5-10, 165, Sr.; RS *Kash Foley, 6-0, 190, Sr.; RS Jaylen Watkins, 5-8, 150, Sr.; RS Ahmonte Watkins, 5-10, 165, So.; RS Louis Cheneau, 5-7, 195, Sr.
3 Players to watch: As one of only two starters returning on defense, nose tackle Wilbert Robertson is expected to play a major role in holding the Rebels together while seven sophomores and one freshman grow into starting roles. Senior wide receiver Kash Foley is a returning All-Metro selection and game breaker for an offense that additionally features All-District running back Louis Chenau.
Key game: For a program featuring a first-time head coach, age 29, who is attempting a major rebuild following two seasons that produced a state semifinals appearance and a state championship, there is no downplaying the importance of getting off to a successful start in league play. That makes the Oct. 5 opener at home against South Plaquemines crucial particularly since defending champion Newman comes to Reserve one week later. Riverside and South Plaquemines did not play last season due to the threat of Hurricane Nate.
Outlook: New coach Kevin Dizer moves up to a lead role following three seasons as a highly-regarded coach of defensive backs and special teams. But the Rebels still figure to be hard-pressed to match swords with Newman and Country Day given the major personnel losses and brutal schedule that precedes district play. Given the speed and talent the Rebels possess at the skill positions, sophomore Gage Lavardain is expected to play a pivotal role at quarterback where he replaces graduated All-Metro selection Jordan Loving.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 Southern Lab Southern Lab
Sept. 7 Barbe Barbe
Sept. 14 RUMMEL Riverside
Sept. 21 Open ---
Sept. 28 De La Salle Pan American
Oct. 5 S. PLAQUEMINES# Riverside
Oct. 12 NEWMAN# Riverside
Oct. 19 Fisher# Fisher
Oct. 26 Country Day# Country Day
Nov. 2 NORTH CENTRAL Riverside
SOUTH PLAQUEMINES HURRICANES
Coach: Lyle Fitte (2nd season, 5-6 record)
Last year’s record: 5-6 overall; 1-2 in District 9-2A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR *Truce Williams, 6-4, 190, Sr.; WR Drake Rojas, 5-10, 180, Sr.; WR Kieron Page, 5-9, 175, So.; WR Armani Williams, 5-7, 155, Jr.; TE Hector Zapata, 6-2, 210, So.; LT Tristan Lafrance, 5-11, 220, Sr.; LG *Bryce Edgerson, 5-10, 265, So.; C *Daylan Barthelemy, 5-8, 185, Jr.; RG *Cody Everage, 5-11, 250, Sr.; RT Shaun Jones, 5-11, 205, Sr., and Shaquan Gabriel, 5-11, 190, So.; QB *Isaac Williams, 5-8, 190, Sr.; RB *Dontavius Johnson, 5-6, 165, Jr.; RB Micah Ancar, 5-7, 155, Sr.
Defense
DE *Cody Everage, 5-11, 250, Sr.; NT Kimerick Page, 5-9, 225, Sr.; DE *Aaron Rojas, 5-11, 265, Sr.; DE Damurian Tyler, 5-9, 245, 8th; OLB *Hector Zapata, 6-2, 210, Sr.; ILB *Charleston Givens, 5-10, 220, Sr.; ILB Keyshawn Seals, 5-9, 205, So., and Shaun Jones, 5-11, 205, Sr.; OLB *Isaac Williams, 5-8, 190, Sr., and Malaki Williams, 5-3, 130, 8th; CB *Dontavius Johnson, 5-6, 165, Jr., and Dernell Sylve, 5-8, 180, Sr.; FS Dallin Sylve, 5-6, 155, Fr.; SS Dasani Tomas, 5-11, 175, So., and Michael Williams, 5-7, 165, Sr.; CB Armani Williams, 5-7, 155, Jr., and Keyshawn Seals, 5-9, 205, So.;
Special teams
P Salvador Diaz, 5-10, 155, Jr.; PK *Salvador Diaz, 5-10, 155, Jr.; RS *Dontavius Johnson, 5-6, 165, Jr.; RS Armani Williams, 5-7, 155, Jr.
3 Players to watch: Quarterback Isaac Williams, running back Dontavius Johnson and wide receiver Truce Williams are the triplets expected to energize what is expected to be a potent offense. Isaac Williams completed 134 of 202 passes for 1,816 yards and 20 touchdowns while being intercepted only seven times in 2017. Johnson averaged nearly a first down per carry in rushing 104 times for 979 yards and seven TDs and Truce Williams caught 48 passes good for 835 yards and 8 TDs while serving as a No. 2 receiver behind graduated All-Metro perform Elijah Bourgeois.
Key game: With Newman and Country Day scheduled pay visits to Buras during the final three weeks of the season, the Hurricanes can increase the importance of those contests significantly by beating Riverside on the road in the Oct. 5 district opener for both teams.
Outlook: Inside linebackers Hector Zepata and Charleston Givens must repeat their roles as impact players from a year ago when they spearheaded a defense that proved respectable in allowing 181 points in nine regular-season games. Keeping Isaac Williams healthy is imperative given his role as quarterback and offensive catalyst, particularly since Williams is scheduled to start on defense at either outside linebacker and/or strong safety. The ’Canes additionally should benefit from the year of experience Coach Lyle Fitte and his staff now have together. Fitte is only 10 years removed from being an All-State running back for the ’Canes in 2008.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 Belle Chasse Belle Chasse
Sept. 7 WEST ST. JOHN SPHS
Sept. 14 Riverdale Yenni
Sept. 21 COHEN SPHS
Sept. 28 Bogalusa Bogalusa
Oct. 5 Riverside# Riverside
Oct. 12 CARVER Fisher
Oct. 19 NEWMAN# SPHS
Oct. 25 FISHER# SPHS
Nov. 2 Country Day# Country Day
FISHER GATORS
Coach: Aaron Caulfield (4th season, 10-22)
Last year’s record: 2-8 overall; 0-4 in District 9-2A.
Projected starting lineup:
Offense
WR Thomas Matherne, 5-6, 145, Fr.; WR Brandon Basse, 5-8, 135, Jr.; WR Joseph Roth, 5-10, 135, Jr.; WR Brandon Phillips, 5-6, 140, Jr.; TE Colin Fabre, 6-1, 175, So., and Daniel Olivia, 6-1, 175, So.; T *Tirrell Williams, 6-1, 245, So.; G *Trey Krieger, 6-1, 270, Jr.; C Cody Clements, 5-7, 205, Sr., and Jace Galiano, 6-2, 180, Fr., and Jorden Bundy, 5-6, 160, Sr.; G Gaige Guilliot, 5-6, 230, Sr., and Jace Galiano, 6-2, 180, Fr.; T Michael Williams, 5-11, 260, Sr.; QB Jacob Maise, 5-5, 150, Jr., and Nick Terrebonne, 5-7, 145, Sr.; RB Nick Terrebonne, 5-7, 145, Sr.
Defense
DE Colin Fabre, 6-1, 175, So.; DT *Brennan Allo, 5-7, 185, Jr.; DT *Gaige Guilliot, 5-6, 230, Sr.; DE *Jace Galiano, 6-2, 180, Fr., and *Daniel Olivia, 6-1, 175, So.; ILB *Jordan Bundy, 5-6, 160, Sr.; ILB Austin Phillips, 5-8, 165, Fr.; CB Brandon Phillips, 5-6, 140, Jr., and Thomas Matherne, 5-6, 145, Fr.; FS Nick Terrebonne, 5-7, 145, Sr.; SS Brandon Basse, 5-8, 135, Jr.; SS Brandon Phillips, 5-6, 140, Jr.; CB Joseph Roth, 5-10, 135, Jr., and Mike Anthony, 5-7, 125, Fr.
Special teams
P Scott Harding, 5-9, 210, Sr.; PK *Scott Harding, 5-9, 210, Sr.; RS Nick Terrebonne, 5-7, 145, Sr.
3 Players to watch: Senior Nick Terrebonne is expected to be a significant contributor at both running back and free safety in addition to possibly seeing snaps at quarterback as well. Sophomore tackle Tirrell Williams and junior guard Trey Krieger are key blockers in a line that must clear more holes if the offense is to score more than the 95 points it mustered in 2017. Junior defensive tackle Brennan Allo is a returning All-District performer and one of five starters returning in the Gators 4-2-5 that surrendered 334 points.
Key game: For a team seeking an identity and early momentum, perhaps no game looms more important than the Aug. 31 season and home opener against Covenant Christian in Lafitte.
Outlook: With 13 starting positions being replaced, the Gators must fill holes on both sides of the field, no easy task given the competitive district in which the Jefferson Parish school competes. Five starters do return in the front six on defense, which seemingly makes it the strongest area on the team. With depth being such a precious commodity for Coach Aaron Caulfield and his staff, keeping injuries to a minimum is imperative.
Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 COVENANT CHRISTIAN Fisher
Sept. 7 ST. MARTIN’S Fisher
Sept. 15 Grace King Yenni
Sept. 20 Haynes Yenni
Sept. 28 Ascension Christian ACHS
Oct. 5 RIVERDALE Fisher
Oct. 12 COUNTRY DAY# Fisher
Oct. 19 RIVERSIDE# Fisher
Oct. 26 S. Plaquemines# SPHS
Nov. 2 Newman# Newman
-Mike Strom