Ten strikeouts and six scoreless innings with a victory turned into a no-decision represented more of an April Fool’s prank than pitcher Justin Ibieta or Country Day’s baseball team could stand.
To reverse those fortunes, the Cajuns used a leadoff single by Ibieta, a hit batsman, sacrifice bunt and Daniel Conway’s game-winning single to score a 4-3 District 11-2A victory against reigning league champion Riverside Academy on Monday at Friends of Pontiff Field.
Ibieta scored all four of Country Day’s runs to cap a 3-for-3 effort that included a triple, double, single and a walk that proved as consequential as the six one-hit innings he threw before a pitch count of 82 ended his afternoon on the mound.
Country Day’s district-opening victory also represented its first in five games against Riverside in the three seasons that the teams have been district rivals.
“Justin did a great job on the mound,’’ Country Day coach Tommy Mathews said. “And he’s been tremendous for us at the plate. He’s our leader. He leads by example. He leads by his actions. And our kids follow his lead.’’
Country Day (6-4, 1-0 in District 11-2A) led 3-0 heading into the top of the seventh when Ibieta’s pitch count through six innings prompted Mathews to turn to reliever Robert Bridgewater.
Riverside (10-11, 2-1) took advantage of the move to bunch together four singles, a walk, a hit batsman and a balk to tie the score at 3 before Bridgewater ended the threat with his second and third strikeouts of the inning.
Riverside starter Austin Becnel delivered a two-run single to score the Rebels’ first runs and designated hitter followed four batters later with a bases-loaded infield single to score Becnel with one out.
“It was a great team win,’’ said Ibieta, who was making only his second start to open his third week of baseball workouts after helping Country Day’s basketball team win a Division III state title. “I felt like I pitched well. I was hitting my spots and my curveball worked well.’’
In addition to the 10 strikeouts, Ibieta walked one and surrendered only an infield single in six innings before giving way to Bridgewater who improved to 3-0.
At the plate, Ibieta said, “I just try to compete in every at-bat and get on base. Obviously, we needed all of those runs. But their pitcher was very good, too, and I was just trying to put the ball in play.’’
Becnel struck out eight, walked five and allowed six of Country Day’s eight hits in 5⅔ innings.
Country Day second baseman Peter Canella matched Ibieta’s 3-for-3 day at the plate with a double and two singles that twice scored Ibieta.
“It feels great to win our first district game against a very good opponent and a team we hadn’t beaten in three years,’’ Mathews said. “We’ve gotten close against them the last two years. But they are very good, and they’ve been very dominant the last couple of years.
“I can’t say enough about Robert Bridgewater. What a gutsy performance he had. He could have gotten down on himself. But he didn’t. And then to strikeout the last two batters with the bases loaded, what more can you say.’’