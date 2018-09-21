Edna Karr came into the game riding a 15-game win streak that started with its Week 4 win in the 2017 season against none other than Carver.
The Cougars won that game easily but would have to play the Rams again in the 4A State playoffs, narrowly escaping with a 40-35 win.
However, that was last season.
In this year’s meeting, Karr struggled early but found sparks late to defeat Carver 31-19 and extend its winning streak to 16 games.
Ronnie “Action” Jackson, as he was affectionately called by the public-address announcer, carried several Rams’ defenders for a 41-yard touchdown to break the game open at 31-13 for Karr (4-0).
“Our kids took care of business, but we have to limit the mistakes,” said Karr coach Bryce Brown. “We did not play clean football out here tonight, and it showed in our execution. We have to clean things up and not leave decision in the hands of the referees.”
Carver (1-3) fought valiantly all night but efforts like Justin London’s 5-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 31-19 was to little too late.
Quincy Curry found Lynarise Elpheage for a 8-yard touchdown reception go make the score 25-13 with 4:22 remaining. Curry finished his night 11 for 32 for 142 yards and another 94 yards rushing on 16 carries. Elpheage appeared to be a favorite target, recording 8 catches for 66 yards and a score.
Leonard Kelly proved to be human this game, throwing three interceptions to the Rams defense. He did find Destin Pazon on a 55-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 25-7.
Aaron Anderson returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to give the Cougars some much needed breathing room at 19-7.
Edna Karr, No. 2 in The Advocate’s New Orleans area Top 10 for large schools, found themselves in a dogfight going into halftime ahead 12-7 despite jumping ahead early.
“We have to learn how to finish games”, said Carver coach Byron Addison. “This has been our problem all year, and it has manifested on the field. We played a top program and our kids were up for the challenge. We know we can play with them; we just have to finish.”
The Rams’ scoring drive was aided by multiple personal-foul penalties against the Cougars that allowed the Rams to start the drive inside the 10-yard line. Randolph Armstead rumbled in from 2 yards out to cut the lead to just five points.
Ronnie Jackson rushed in from 1 yard out with 2:55 remaining in the first quarter to extend the lead to 12-0.
Karr wasted little time scoring, cashing in on its opening drive with a 37-yard touchdown reception by Khalfani Simmons from Kelly.
Simmons and Dayln Hill combined for 179 yards on 8 catches for Karr.
Ronnie Gray, John Berryhill and Ja’Mel Cooley all recorded interceptions for Carver.