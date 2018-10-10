Pope John Paul II and Mount Carmel both played a lot of young players Wednesday night.
The difference was the Jaguars did it out of necessity and the Cubs did it as a luxury.
Pope John Paul was missing three injured starters from a team that began the season with limited depth. Mount Carmel took control of the match early and coach April Hagadone was able to mix in young players throughout a 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 victory at Mount Carmel.
“We knew (Pope John Paul) was hurting and trying to find a lineup,” Hagadone said. “I told my team that we still have to play to a high level and it turned out to be a good game.
“I was able to put some other kids in and get them some experience on the varsity court.”
Mount Carmel had a balanced effort and Ellie Holzman, the two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year, wasn’t among her team’s handful of statistical leaders.
“We came out as a team and we all worked together,” outside hitter Camille Denny said. “It really was a team effort. Nobody played crazy good or crazy bad. We just came together as one.”
The Cubs, who are 25-0 in-state, improved to 28-1 overall.
Mount Carmel led 6-5 in the first set before scoring 10 of the next 11 points to open a comfortable margin. After a Jaguars point, the Cubs scored nine of the last 10 points in the set.
The Cubs raced to a 17-5 lead in the second set before Hagadone started substituting liberally. Pope John Paul II made a push, putting together a 7-4 run before Mount Carmel ended the set with a 4-1 run.
The starters opened an 11-3 lead in the third set and Hagadone went back to her bench to finish the match.
“This is going to be my team (as a senior) next year,” Denny said. “These younger players are the ones I’m going to be working with. This is an opportunity to lead and show them what it’s like on varsity because (junior varsity) is a little different.
The Jaguars have been playing without Ansley Tullis (shoulder), and Rachel Hartmann and Karli Bayhi recently were lost to knee injuries. Hartmann will miss the rest of the season and Bayhi’s status is uncertain.
“We’re playing a lot of young players and some aren’t very big and they’re playing positions that call for older, bigger players,” Pope coach Danny Tullis said. “But Morgan Faciane and Mallory Norton did a great job and Kendall Battistella is playing as hard as she can play.”
Despite all the injuries, the Jaguars are 15-5 going into their match at Pine on Thursday. The Cubs don’t play again until they visit Mandeville next Wednesday.