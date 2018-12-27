Boys basketball

St. Augustine Purple King Classic

St. Augustine 56, McDonogh (35) 42

Halftime: St. Augustine 30, McDonogh (35) 13

Leaders: St. Augustine: Jaron Pierre 17; McDonogh 35: Shateek Stewart 14.

Sunkist Shootout

At St. Thomas More

St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Madison Ridgeland 46

Halftime: St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Madison Ridgeland 25

Leaders: St. Thomas Aquinas: Jacob Romero 18, Robert Alfonso 10; Madison Ridgeland: Phillip Hughes 12, Ryan Kitchens 11.

Rummel 53, Teurlings Catholic 50

Halftime: Teurlings 22, Rummel 17

Leaders: Rummel: Corey Smith 17, Aaron Thomas 12, Jalen Sturgis 10; Teurlings: Paul Broussard 15, Bryce Girard 11, Noah Fontenot 10.

Lusher 47, Comeaux 40

Halftime: Lusher 14, Comeaux 12

Leaders: Lusher: Corey Madison 19, Ian Kirsch 14; Comeaux: Tre Harris 21.

Southern Lab 42, Vandebilt 41

Halftime: Southern Lab 23, Vandebilt 23

Leaders: Southern Lab: Cedric Curry 12, Demond Brown 12; Vandebilt: Kenny Franklin 11.

Riverside 92, Walker 83

Halftime: Walker 50, Riverside 46

Leaders: Riverside: Gage Larvadain 23, Dejuan Daniels 19, Kash Foley 15, Brian Walker 15; Walker: Jalen Cook 43, Brian Thomas 25

Red Stick Classic

At Catholic High-BR

De La Salle 80, Family Christian 38

Halftime: De La Salle 33, Family Christian 13

Leaders: De La Salle: Jalen Ned 27, Abiram Frye 12;Family Christian: A.J. Mercer 11.

Girls basketball

Academy of Our Lady Penguin Winter Classic

St. Katharine Drexel Prep 52, Vandebilt 36

Halftime: St. Katharine Drexel 33, Vandebilt Catholic 17

Leaders: VANDEBILT: Brittany Theriot 10; St. Katharine Drexel: Emmia Johnson 22, Tyrione Sparks 10, Charda Dixon 10.

