Boys basketball
St. Augustine Purple King Classic
St. Augustine 56, McDonogh (35) 42
Halftime: St. Augustine 30, McDonogh (35) 13
Leaders: St. Augustine: Jaron Pierre 17; McDonogh 35: Shateek Stewart 14.
Sunkist Shootout
At St. Thomas More
St. Thomas Aquinas 49, Madison Ridgeland 46
Halftime: St. Thomas Aquinas 23, Madison Ridgeland 25
Leaders: St. Thomas Aquinas: Jacob Romero 18, Robert Alfonso 10; Madison Ridgeland: Phillip Hughes 12, Ryan Kitchens 11.
Rummel 53, Teurlings Catholic 50
Halftime: Teurlings 22, Rummel 17
Leaders: Rummel: Corey Smith 17, Aaron Thomas 12, Jalen Sturgis 10; Teurlings: Paul Broussard 15, Bryce Girard 11, Noah Fontenot 10.
Lusher 47, Comeaux 40
Halftime: Lusher 14, Comeaux 12
Leaders: Lusher: Corey Madison 19, Ian Kirsch 14; Comeaux: Tre Harris 21.
Southern Lab 42, Vandebilt 41
Halftime: Southern Lab 23, Vandebilt 23
Leaders: Southern Lab: Cedric Curry 12, Demond Brown 12; Vandebilt: Kenny Franklin 11.
Riverside 92, Walker 83
Halftime: Walker 50, Riverside 46
Leaders: Riverside: Gage Larvadain 23, Dejuan Daniels 19, Kash Foley 15, Brian Walker 15; Walker: Jalen Cook 43, Brian Thomas 25
Red Stick Classic
At Catholic High-BR
De La Salle 80, Family Christian 38
Halftime: De La Salle 33, Family Christian 13
Leaders: De La Salle: Jalen Ned 27, Abiram Frye 12;Family Christian: A.J. Mercer 11.
Girls basketball
Academy of Our Lady Penguin Winter Classic
St. Katharine Drexel Prep 52, Vandebilt 36
Halftime: St. Katharine Drexel 33, Vandebilt Catholic 17
Leaders: VANDEBILT: Brittany Theriot 10; St. Katharine Drexel: Emmia Johnson 22, Tyrione Sparks 10, Charda Dixon 10.