St. Augustine Coach Alvin Robinson II has encouraged his baseball team “to stay the course and good things will happen.”
One of those good things happened Saturday when the Purple Knights defeated two-time defending state champion John Curtis 4-3 at Wesley Barrow Stadium.
“This is the first time we’ve ever beaten Curtis,” winning pitcher Mike Mims said. “It’s a really good feeling.” Curtis played its first 9 5-A baseball schedule in 2015.
Last season the Purple Knights won three district games, then went on to win a playoff series for the first time.
On Saturday, Robinson saw his team meld Mims’ pitching with clutch hitting and standout defense.
“The players have worked,” Robinson said. “Hats off to our coaches, too. They’ve stayed the course as well. I’ve told them as long as we stay the course good things will happen.”
The Purple Knights (11-8, 1-3) scored all four runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 3-0 Curtis (9-11, 2-4) advantage.
Eddie Davis began the rally with a sharp single, and Will Spears followed with a hard smash off the glove of Curtis third baseman Mike Curtis.
Mims then lined a single up the middle scoring Davis. Jordan Vidato drove in Spears and courtesy runner Jardy Montgomery to tie the game. Kenya Huggins then doubled to left, scoring Huggins with the game-winner.
Mims had three base hits, including a double, in addition to pitching a complete game, four-hitter. He struck out three, but he threw two or fewer pitches to 12 of the 23 batters he faced.
With two on and two outs in the Curtis fourth, Purple Knights’ hird baseman Emari Evans made a run-saving play by diving to his left to snag Gareth LeBlanc’s hard-hit grounder. Evans then scrambled to his feet and spun 180 degrees to tag out the bas runner.
Evans also made two difficult catches of wind-blown foul pop-ups. In the seventh, first baseman Huggins prevented a second Curtis runner from reaching base by stretching fully to the ground then managing to get his foot back to the bag for the second out. Mims struck out the final hitter with the tying run on third.
“I concentrate on getting the first pitch over and then letting the guys play defense behind me,” said Mims, who struck out four. “That’s why they are out there.
“Emari is just a great defender.”
Curtis scored single runs in the first, second, and sixth innings before St. Aug’s rally.
“We can enjoy this until Monday,” Robinson said. “Then it’s back to work. Nothing is easy in this league.”