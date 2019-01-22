Ursuline surprised senior Kennedi Jackson with a pregame ceremony acknowledging her 1,000th career point and 1,000th career rebound.
She achieved both milestones earlier this season and she was presented with two commemorative basketballs and flowers before Tuesday night's game against Donaldsonville.
“My team went to all that trouble,” Jakcson said. “I had to repay them on the court.”
She repaid them by scoring 14 points and providing her typical disruption around the basket as the Lions defeated Donaldsonville 52-36 in a District 10-3A game at Ursuline.
Jackson’s sidekick on the inside, Kiersten Nelson, had 15 points and was equally disruptive in her first game after a two-week absence because of a foot injury.
“She’s not 100 percent, but she’s toughing it out,” Ursuline coach Kris Goff said of Nelson. “When we have (Jackson and Nelson) together, it’s a huge advantage for us and huge disadvantage for everyone else.”
Tyrielle Williams provided outside balance by making two 3-pointers on her way to 13 points for the Lions (16-8, 3-0). The Lions, who won their fourth straight after a four-game losing streak, host Haynes in a district game Friday.
Daija Harvey, Quinntoyce Bell and Jalair Johnson scored seven points each to lead Donaldsonville (16-5, 2-1), which hosts Lusher in a district game Thursday.
The Lions had a six-point halftime lead and took control during the third quarter.
Jackson scored four points and Madalyn Kempton made a 3-pointer to conclude an 8-0 run to start the third quarter.
“We came out after halftime and I told them to try and get some easy baskets,” Donaldsonville coach Shawancy Joseph said. “(Jackson) was disrupting our shots and we got a little rattled. That threw off the way we shot the ball.”
Daija Harvey’s 3-pointer provided Donaldsonville’s first points of the quarter and a 3-pointer by Bell moments later pulled the Tigers within 11.
But Donaldsonville didn’t score again and Briana Williams’ layup gave Ursuline a 35-22 lead after three quarters.
The Lions built the lead to 23 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers scored the final seven points.
The score was tied once and there were four lead changes in the first quarter. Jackson and Nelson combined to score all of Ursuline’s points, Jackson finishing with six and Nelson with five as the Lions took an 11-8 lead the end of the period.
Ursuline scored the first five points of the second quarter as Donaldsonville went scoreless for more than three minutes to start the period.
Johnson’s free throw ended the drought and her layup was the Tigers’ first basket of the period.
Taekesha Dabney’s jumper followed Johnson’s layup and pulled Donaldsonville within 16-13.
Nelson sandwiched a drive and a pair of free throws around Jackson’s put-back to give Ursuline a nine-point lead.
Tia Richard banked in a 3-pointer from near half-court at the quarter buzzer to cut the Lions’ lead to 22-16 at halftime.