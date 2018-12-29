For the third day and third year in a row, St. Augustine flat-out dominated their opponent.
Jarron Pierre scored 27 points on eight 3 pointers, Dante Smith added 19 while three other St. Augustine players scored in double figures as St. Aug throttled the Thibodaux Tigers 89-53 to win the Purple Knight Classic for the third consecutive year.
St. Augustine (18-2) was also aided by D’mari Wiltz (11 points) Devon Jefferson (11 points) and Jalvin Mitchell (10). The Purple Knights defense was just as dominant as they had been all week as well. Don’t forget about those 8 3-pointers by Pierre either.
“I’m happy for my kids,” coach Mitchel Johnson said. “I want to give coach (Tony) Clark and his team credit. They had a great run in this tournament and beat some tough teams. We were just able to settle down on defense, make shots and make plays.”
And the performance by Pierre, who was named the tournament MVP, certainly helped as well.
“He put a lot of work in over the summer,” Johnson said. “He really worked his butt off. He was due for a game like this because he put in the time and the work for it.”
The Tigers (14-2) failed to get much of a rhythm going with St. Augustine playing its traditional strong defense. The 53 points was the most anyone put up on the Purple Knights during the tournament but not enough to overcome the offensive explosion by St. Augustine.
“The first three days we played well, and today, we just didn’t,” Clark said. “St. Aug had a lot more energy than we did, played harder and when that happens you’re typically going to get a win.”
The game was close early as St. Augustine pulled out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter.
Smith piled up 15 of his 19 points in the first half while Pierre got 4 of his 8 3-pointers in the first half as the Purple Knights defense kept the Tigers from scoring in the second quarter until the 4:00 mark. The Purple Knights went into halftime with a 42-24 lead.
The Purple Knights didn’t slow down in the second half at all, getting a 21-point quarter from their offense as they led 63-37 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was more of the same with Pierre making two of his 3-pointers and keeping things going until midway through the quarter when the subs came in to take over, allowing St. Augustine to celebrate a little early.