Kim Nunez’s young Mandeville Skipper softball team continues to grow up quickly.
The Skippers pushed across three unanswered runs in the fourth inning to come from behind and defeat Archbishop Hannan 3-1 Friday afternoon in the first day of a tournament held at Coquille Parks and Recreation in Covington.
A pitcher’s duel early between Alex Clesi of Hannan and Grace O’Berry of Mandeville, the Hawks (6-3) got on the board in the top half of the fourth. First baseman Sarah Dufour led off with a double and was sacrificed to third by Clesi. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Thompson lined an RBI single into centerfield to give the Hawks a 1-0 advantage.
Mandeville (5-1) answered in the bottom half with three runs on three hits. Kristen Baham led off the inning with a triple and scored on a bunt single by freshman Ashlyn Holliday to tie the game 1-1.
“When I got the single from Coach Nunez, I knew I had to execute,” Holiday said. “Credit Kristen for getting on base and I thank the coaching staff for showing the confidence in me to be able to pull off a play like that.”
After Mikayla Navo was hit by a pitch putting runners on first and second, Kylee Dulyea flew out to center and Holliday was called for leaving the base early. One batter later, it was O’Berry’s turn to give her team the lead when she lined a triple into right field, scoring Navo to give the Skippers the 2-1 advantage. University of Memphis commitment Taylor Broddick followed with an RBI single scoring O’Berry, giving Mandeville an insurance run and 3-1 advantage.
“I thought our second time through the order we were getting better looks at the plate against (Clesi), Holiday said. “I know I felt a whole lot more confident the second time up at the plate as opposed to my first at-bat.”
O’Berry picked up the complete-game win in the circle for the Skippers. The junior right-hander allowed one run on six hits, striking out five and walking two.
“Grace pitched well, and I thought the second time through the lineup we all got better looks at the plate,” Baham said. “That is a product of a lot of hard work and just studying. When we can hit like that (the second time through the order), we are going to be a tough team to beat.”
Clesi took the loss in the circle, allowing only three runs on five hits, striking out 10 and not walking a batter.