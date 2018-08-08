Lakeshore High head volleyball coach Jennifer Hebert didn’t use the “we were a young team excuse” once last season, despite the fact that the Titans were young all over the court.
Finishing 18-21, Lakeshore still made it to the Division II state playoffs and won a first-round match before being beaten by second-seeded Cabrini, denying the Titans a return trip to the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
Now, with an important year of experience under their belt, Lakeshore’s goal is to return to the state tournament.
“It was such a big disappointment that we weren’t able to come up with a repeat trip to the Pontchartrain Center," she said. "That is absolutely the goal in 2018, and we believe we have a team capable of achieving that.”
The Titans return a multitude of talented players that dominated the statistical categories a season ago. That includes four of its top five leaders in kills, led by junior outside hitter Sarah Tucker’s 232. Claire Ecuyer had 152 kills a season ago, and Emilee Breaux had 129. The Titans also welcome back junior Madison Ellington, who missed the entire 2017 season with a knee injury.
Tucker said she fully expects that the Titans will be successful in 2018.
“This team has learned to play with each other better, and having a year under our belts (from 2017) will make us that much better in 2018,” she said. “Our energy is so high right now, and it’s just fun to be out there with your teammates. That makes us a better team.
“When you are comfortable on the court, I know at least for me, I play better. You don’t think about or worry about making mistakes. ... I made it to the state tournament as a freshman. I didn’t get to go back as a sophomore. Ever since the end of the 2017 season, I have used that bad taste I still have in my mouth to just work that much harder to make sure it doesn’t happen this season.”
Now an upperclassman, Tucker said she also hopes to take on more of a leadership role on the 2018 squad.
“I have been playing in this sport for as long as I can remember,” she said. “If I can go out there and help my teammates on the court learn things and improve, that just makes me feel great. I’m not a cocky player, but if I can lead by example to help my team win, that is something I’m absolutely going to do.”
Lakeshore also returns its quarterback in junior setter Abby Hebert.
“Hopefully our kids got all the growing pains out of the way last year,” Jennifer Hebert said. “It is time for these kids to step up, show they have learned their lessons, good and bad, from last season and come to play. Everyone is used to playing on the high school level, and are now experienced enough to go do it.
“It’s an awesome feeling to see so many talented players out on the court at practice and how they continue to build that connection with the setter. Having that consistency can only benefit your squad. You can never have too many talented players.”
The facilitator of the Lakeshore offense and Jennifer Hebert’s daughter, Abby Hebert said the Titans have the chance to accomplish all their goals in 2018.
“Compared to this time last year it is like night and day,” she said. “I have such a better understanding of what I’m doing out on the court and how to set up my teammates for kills. I’m so much better of a setter now than I was going into 2017. When you give that perfect set to a teammate and they put it away, there is no better feeling in the world.
“When your mom is the head coach, you talk about volleyball a lot. I think that doing this my entire life, we are very much on the same page. That makes this offense run smoother, and when that happens, you can win matches in bunches.”
When it comes to keys for a successful season, Jennifer Hebert said one of the biggest areas of focus is off the court.
“It’s about communicating,” she said. “If this team can communicate well, we have the chance to do some special things. Everyone on the court is talented, but my question is what else are you bringing?
"On the court we have to continue to learn and grow in our faster offense. Our defense is probably better right now, but if we can keep improving, I like our chances.”