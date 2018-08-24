Only one point and seven seconds of scoring decided Newman's 7-6 jamboree win against Sophie B. Wright on Friday night.
With 9:58 remaining in the second quarter, Sophie B. Wright switched quarterbacks, and senior Jaheim Evans connected with Damiree Burns on a 42-yard touchdown, but the Warriors missed the extra point.
After the ensuing kickoff, Greenies backup quarterback Beau Adams took a shot downfield and found sophomore John Charbonnet for a 68-yard touchdown. They added what proved to be the game-winning extra point.
“Those balls don’t usually go to me,” said Charbonnet, who finished with 80 yards. “So when it came my way I was pretty surprised, and it was a great throw by Beau Adams, backing up Martin (Butcher) tonight. Perfectly thrown. I got under it, and I was expecting to get hit pretty hard by the safety above me, but he must have missed me or something because I broke free and somehow scored.”
Butcher, the Greenies; No. 1 quarterback, didn’t suit up but is expected to play next week against McMain in the regular-season opener.
Newman coach Nelson Stewart said he was happy with the way Adams — who finished 11 of 16 for 124 yards and a touchdown (along with 11 yards rushing and a fumble) — controlled the Greenies offense.
“He worked so hard this offseason for that opportunity. he’s a great program kid, and that’s why I had him break the team down,” Stewart said. "It’s nice seeing kids like that get an opportunity."
Charbonnet, who said he's been getting more first-team reps since the offseason, was excited about the atmosphere, being back at home on a Friday night.
“It’s crazy,” he said. "We had our scrimmage last week, but like coach said: It’s nothing like this being at Lupin Field with the lights on and the crowd like this. I’m blessed to be in it."
Newman's offense finished with 157 yards from scrimmage in the shortened game. But Stewart was happy with his defense, which held the Warriors to 237 total yards and had a late sack and forced fumble. That pushed Sophie B. Wright into a third-and-long with less than 30 seconds remaining.
“I thought we were good in spots," Stewart said. "Up front, I think we had some protection issues. I would have liked to see more big-play ability downfield, breaking tackles. And our execution I thought was clunky at times. I was pleased with our defensive effort, but we have a lot of work to do.”
Wright’s first-year coach, Dennis Christopher, saw some of the frequent trademarks of a jamboree — a few too many penalties and offensive mistakes. Still, he couldn't complain about his team’s effort, holding the Greenies to a lone touchdown.
“They didn’t quit, not one time. Not one series did they give up. They played until the very end to the very last play and I’m so proud of my team,” Christopher said. “I've got so much energy. I can’t wait until we play Booker T. (Washington). Sophie B. Wright is going to be a problem this year.”