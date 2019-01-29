A loss in the state quarterfinals a season ago was not how the season was supposed to end for the Northlake Christian girls’ basketball team.
Coming off a 2016-2017 season that saw them capture the school’s first-ever girls basketball state crown, the chance to repeat abruptly ended at home after a 62-57 loss in overtime to St. Mary’s Academy.
That loss remains stuck in the heads of many, including the players, who have used it for motivation throughout the 2018-2019 season.
Looking to bounce back this year, the Wolverines improved to 20-3 on the year and remained perfect in 9-2A after a 60-31 win at home against Pine Tuesday night.
The top ranked team in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III power rankings, NCS (20-3, 6-0) was led by junior Kyren Whittington’s 18 points. KeraGrace Watts and Natalie Newberry also added 13 points apiece in the win.
“The biggest thing in games like this is to try and stay in rhythm,” Whittington said. “You want to try and stay focused, keep your teammates involved in the game and work on the little things to get better. Games like this are also nice because you get the chance to get some of the younger players some playing time. Those minutes and experience will be invaluable come playoff time.”
A game never really in doubt, the Wolverines dominated from the start, racing out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter. The advantage only increased for Northlake Christian in the second period as they outscored the Raiders 13-6 to grab a 32-16 advantage heading into the halftime locker-room. Behind a stifling defense in the third quarter that forced 11 turnovers in the third period, Northlake Christian saw its lead balloon to 43-23 heading into the fourth quarter. The Wolverines cleared its bench in the final eight minutes on its way to victory.
With the victory the Wolverines stand a game away from clinching the school’s third consecutive district championship. Excited about that opportunity, Newberry admitted that her team’s focus is on regaining the ultimate prize in Alexandria next month.
“Of course we want to win a state championship,” she said. “How last season ended drives us in everything we do this season. We have that want and motivation to prove everyone wrong. Every day in practice we are reminded what we failed to do in that (playoff loss) and we use it as fuel to get better every time we take the court. I know for me personally I think about it nearly every day and I’m going to do whatever I possibly can to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
NOTES: The Wolverines return to action on Feb. 1 when they travel to Independence, while Pine also hits the road, but on Feb. 5 against Pope John Paul II.