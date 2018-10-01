NEW ORLEANS AREA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS

(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)

DISTRICT 6-5A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Fontainebleau                         3-2             2-0             161    160

Slidell                                      3-2             2-0             152    109

St. Paul’s                                 2-3             2-0             139    122

Covington                               2-3             1-1               87     121

Mandeville                               1-4              1-1               113    145

Hammond                               2-3             0-2             60     72

Northshore                              2-4             0-2             50     110

Ponchatoula                            2-3             0-2             200   204

DISTRICT 7-5A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Destrehan                               4-1             2-0             184    80

Terrebonne                             5-0             1-0              200   51

H.L. Bourgeois                        2-3             1-1               60     65

East St. John                          2-3             1-1               112    71

Thibodaux                              3-2             1-1               89     110

Central Lafourche                    4-1             0-1              155    105

Hahnville                                1-4             0-2             80     132

DISTRICT 8-5A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

John Ehret                              4-1              2-0             150    100

Landry-Walker                         2-3             2-0             140   128

Bonnabel                                2-3             1-1               162    150   

Chalmette                               2-3             1-1               119    109

East Jefferson                         1-4              1-1               48     163

West Jefferson                        1-4              1-1               54     151

Grace King                              1-4              0-2             72     187

Higgins                                   0-5              0-2             6       189

DISTRICT 9-5A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Jesuit                                      4-1              2-0             139    98

John Curtis                              5-0             1-0              167    68

Rummel                                  4-1              1-0              163    95

Holy Cross                               4-1              1-1               160   41

Brother Martin                          3-2             1-1               125    134

St. Augustine                           3-2             0-2             136    107

Shaw                                       1-4              0-2             55      134

DISTRICT 8-4A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Lakeshore                               5-0             0-0             236   75

Pearl River                              5-0             0-0             214    68

Franklinton                              2-3             0-0             102   138

Salmen                                   1-4              0-0             52     102

DISTRICT 9-4A

Team                                     W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Belle Chasse                           5-0             0-0             183    22

Karr                                       5-0             0-0             194    56

Warren Easton                        3-1              0-0             132    106

Helen Cox                               3-2             0-0             119    72

McMain                                   2-3             0-0             92     165

DISTRICT 10-4A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Riverdale                                 3-1              0-0             171    96

Carver                                     3-2             0-0             127    73

McDonogh 35                           3-2             0-0             75      79

John F. Kennedy                       1-4              0-0             77      205

*Ben Franklin                           4-1              0-0             107    85

DISTRICT 7-3A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Albany                                     5-0             0-0             133    59

Hannan                                   5-0             0-0             184    46

Jewel Sumner                          3-2             0-0             101    119

Bogalusa                                 2-3             0-0             91      117

Loranger                                 1-4              0-0             72     203

DISTRICT 9-3A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Cohen                                     2-3             0-0             116    103

Abramson-Sci                          1-4             0-0             51      152

Thomas Jefferson                     1-4             0-0             55      206

KIPP Renaissance                     1-4             0-0             86     182

Sophie Wright                          1-4             0-0             83     169

DISTRICT 10-3A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Donaldsonville                         3-2             0-0             112    75

St. James                                3-2             0-0             165    113

De La Salle                              2-2             0-0             105    100

St. Charles Catholic                  2-3             0-0             50     76

Haynes                                   1-3              0-0             86     76

Lusher                                    1-4              0-0             119    182

DISTRICT 8-2A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Amite                                      4-1            2-0             195    44

St. Helena                               4-1            2-0             166    37

St. Thomas Aquinas                 3-2            2-0             133    116

Pine                                        3-2            1-1               138    125

Northlake Christian                  1-4            1-1               19      139

Pope John Paul II                     2-3            0-2             55      156

Springfield                              2-3             0-2             105    125

Independence                         0-5             0-2             44     159

DISTRICT 9-2A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Country Day                            5-0             0-0             194    89

Newman                                  5-0             0-0             230   43

South Plaquemines                  1-4              0-0             55      138

Riverside                                 0-4             0-0             75      168

Fisher                                     0-5             0-0             23     199

DISTRICT 8-1A

Team                                      W-L           Dist.          PF    PA

Covenant Christian                  4-1              0-0             140   67

Houma Christian                     4-1              0-0             133    98

St. Martin’s                             3-2              0-0             88     80

West St. John                         3-2              0-0             120   114

Varnado                                  0-4             0-0             12      121

*Ecole Classique                     1-1              0-0             2       31

*KIPP B.T. Washington            1-2              0-0             60     46

*Ridgewood                            0-3             0-0             0       119

