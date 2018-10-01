NEW ORLEANS AREA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DISTRICT STANDINGS
(*Denotes school is not competing for district championship honors)
DISTRICT 6-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Fontainebleau 3-2 2-0 161 160
Slidell 3-2 2-0 152 109
St. Paul’s 2-3 2-0 139 122
Covington 2-3 1-1 87 121
Mandeville 1-4 1-1 113 145
Hammond 2-3 0-2 60 72
Northshore 2-4 0-2 50 110
Ponchatoula 2-3 0-2 200 204
DISTRICT 7-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Destrehan 4-1 2-0 184 80
Terrebonne 5-0 1-0 200 51
H.L. Bourgeois 2-3 1-1 60 65
East St. John 2-3 1-1 112 71
Thibodaux 3-2 1-1 89 110
Central Lafourche 4-1 0-1 155 105
Hahnville 1-4 0-2 80 132
DISTRICT 8-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
John Ehret 4-1 2-0 150 100
Landry-Walker 2-3 2-0 140 128
Bonnabel 2-3 1-1 162 150
Chalmette 2-3 1-1 119 109
East Jefferson 1-4 1-1 48 163
West Jefferson 1-4 1-1 54 151
Grace King 1-4 0-2 72 187
Higgins 0-5 0-2 6 189
DISTRICT 9-5A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Jesuit 4-1 2-0 139 98
John Curtis 5-0 1-0 167 68
Rummel 4-1 1-0 163 95
Holy Cross 4-1 1-1 160 41
Brother Martin 3-2 1-1 125 134
St. Augustine 3-2 0-2 136 107
Shaw 1-4 0-2 55 134
DISTRICT 8-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Lakeshore 5-0 0-0 236 75
Pearl River 5-0 0-0 214 68
Franklinton 2-3 0-0 102 138
Salmen 1-4 0-0 52 102
DISTRICT 9-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Belle Chasse 5-0 0-0 183 22
Karr 5-0 0-0 194 56
Warren Easton 3-1 0-0 132 106
Helen Cox 3-2 0-0 119 72
McMain 2-3 0-0 92 165
DISTRICT 10-4A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Riverdale 3-1 0-0 171 96
Carver 3-2 0-0 127 73
McDonogh 35 3-2 0-0 75 79
John F. Kennedy 1-4 0-0 77 205
*Ben Franklin 4-1 0-0 107 85
DISTRICT 7-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Albany 5-0 0-0 133 59
Hannan 5-0 0-0 184 46
Jewel Sumner 3-2 0-0 101 119
Bogalusa 2-3 0-0 91 117
Loranger 1-4 0-0 72 203
DISTRICT 9-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Cohen 2-3 0-0 116 103
Abramson-Sci 1-4 0-0 51 152
Thomas Jefferson 1-4 0-0 55 206
KIPP Renaissance 1-4 0-0 86 182
Sophie Wright 1-4 0-0 83 169
DISTRICT 10-3A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Donaldsonville 3-2 0-0 112 75
St. James 3-2 0-0 165 113
De La Salle 2-2 0-0 105 100
St. Charles Catholic 2-3 0-0 50 76
Haynes 1-3 0-0 86 76
Lusher 1-4 0-0 119 182
DISTRICT 8-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Amite 4-1 2-0 195 44
St. Helena 4-1 2-0 166 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2 2-0 133 116
Pine 3-2 1-1 138 125
Northlake Christian 1-4 1-1 19 139
Pope John Paul II 2-3 0-2 55 156
Springfield 2-3 0-2 105 125
Independence 0-5 0-2 44 159
DISTRICT 9-2A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Country Day 5-0 0-0 194 89
Newman 5-0 0-0 230 43
South Plaquemines 1-4 0-0 55 138
Riverside 0-4 0-0 75 168
Fisher 0-5 0-0 23 199
DISTRICT 8-1A
Team W-L Dist. PF PA
Covenant Christian 4-1 0-0 140 67
Houma Christian 4-1 0-0 133 98
St. Martin’s 3-2 0-0 88 80
West St. John 3-2 0-0 120 114
Varnado 0-4 0-0 12 121
*Ecole Classique 1-1 0-0 2 31
*KIPP B.T. Washington 1-2 0-0 60 46
*Ridgewood 0-3 0-0 0 119