Mary Nusloch of Academy of the Sacred Heart was selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, according to a press release.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the race course.
Nusloch is the first Sacred Heart runner to win the award and is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award to be announced in February.
The 5-foot-6 senior captured the LHSAA Class 3A title last fall in historically cold and poor course conditions to break the tape in 22:04.20— one minute and 47.3 seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor — leading the Cardinals to the Class 3A title. Nusloch won seven of eight races, including seven in a row, and ran three sub-18-minute three-mile times.
The Winner of the Junior Class Courtesy and Respect Award in 2017, Nusloch has completed a service-mission trip to Nicaragua in association with Amigos for Christ, helping to bring clean water to low-income communities. She also participated in a service-mission trip to Chicago as part of Food Deserts in the Land of Plenty, volunteering at the Greater Chicago Food Depository and a food pantry to study the negative health effects of life in a “food desert.”
“Mary’s personal growth as both an athlete and human being has been a journey in which she has dedicated her time not only to improving herself, but to always making time for those not as talented as she was initially,” said Sacred Heart head coach Greg Caro. “Her commitment to her training and her interest in helping her teammates become better definitely rubbed off to help many athletes strive to be like her.”
Nusloch maintains a 3.93 GPA in the classroom. She has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track and field on scholarship at Tennessee-based Rhodes College.
Nusloch joins Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year Lauren Hendry (2017-18, St. Joseph's Academy), Kirsten Landry (2016-17, Ascension Episcopal School), and Gabrielle Jennings (2015-16, 2014-15 & 2013-14, First Baptist Christian School) as athletes who have won the cross country award since its inception in 2007.
