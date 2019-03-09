LAKE CHARLES—Those in attendance for Saturday’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Division I boys state title game saw a pair of programs in different stages of growth.
St. Augustine, heralded for years as one of the New Orleans area’s consistently dominant basketball teams, but for whatever reason in the last five years, that hasn’t always translated to postseason success at the highest level. Head coach Mitchell Johnson, who won state titles for the Purple Knights as a player (1995) and as an assistant coach (2011) before being promoted to the head job before the 2012-13 season, hadn’t yet been to the pinnacle as a head coach.
Meanwhile, Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample has taken the Hornets to a mind-boggling 10 consecutive state title games, winning their sixth Saturday in a 73-53 win over St. Augustine at the Burton Coliseum.
Maybe just as impressive: Sample did it without a single senior on his roster, led by a pair of juniors in Reece Beekman and Tai’reon Joseph that combine to average more than 40 points a game. In comparison, Johnson needed five seniors in his starting lineup to make it to Saturday’s stage. Seniority, though, doesn’t always give you an advantage.
“Their experience being in the finals got them through what they needed to get through today,” Johnson said. “I’m very proud of my guys. They did a hell of a job getting us here, and I’m really proud of my senior group.
“I did my best to explain to my players and my team that when you get to this stage, it’s totally different from playing at Jesuit or in a district game. This stage is big. It’s for what all we put in.”
Every step along the way in the 32-minute contest, the Hornets were just a step or two ahead. Against a defensive-minded team, Scotlandville finished the first quarter 6-for-9 from the field, including three 3-pointers, for a 16-10 lead.
All the scoring came from Beekman and Joseph.
Despite crashing the boards for a 19-11 advantage at the half and eight second-chance points, the Purple Knights’ smothering defense wasn’t enough to through a Scotlandville shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc off-balance.
The Hornets’ 32-27 lead at the half grew to 49-36 with eight minutes to go, and as St. Augustine got into desperation mode, getting out and running against their traditional wishes, the turnovers began to develop – six of them in the fourth, leading to 12 Scotlandville points.
Beekman finished with 28 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and 9-for-9 at the charity stripe. Joseph followed closely with 26, outscoring the Purple Knights themselves. As a team, Scotlandville shot 53.3 percent from the field and 80 percent from the charity stripe, making eight more free throws than St. Augustine attempted.
Devon Jefferson led St. Augustine with 12 points, with 10 coming from fellow senior Jalvin Mitchell. Junior D’Mari Wiltz highlighted the promise Johnson has returning with his 11 points.
“I’m just glad my young kids got the opportunity to see this stage,” the coach said. “I plan on doing whatever I can to make it here and play them again.”