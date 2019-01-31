Jordan Berry saved her best for last.
Mount Carmel already had decided to honor Berry and fellow senior Megan Bickmann after their final District 9-5A home game Thursday night against Dominican.
Then Berry added to the celebration by making the game-winning basket with 1 second left as the Cubs prevailed 32-31.
“I was glad to see her senior night be so heroic for her,” Mount Carmel coach Jamie Thomatis said amid the raucous postgame celebration.
Dominican led 31-30 and missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18.9 seconds left. Mount Carmel rebounded, brought the ball into the frontcourt and Thomatis called her final timeout with 12.3 seconds left.
The Cubs missed a shot but forced a held ball on the rebound, and the alternating possession gave them the ball under the basket with 3.9 seconds left.
With no timeouts, Tomatis improvised a play from the sideline.
“They went on auto-pilot,” Thomatis said.
Dominican had everyone well-defended on the inbounds play, so Bickmann lobbed the ball over everyone and Berry chased it down near the top of the key.
“Meagan had the wherewithal to get the ball in play and give us a chance,” Thomatis said.
Once Berry tracked down the ball she quickly turned, dribbled toward the lane and launched a 12-foot jumper on the run that swished through the net.
“I was just thinking, there’s 3 seconds on the clock; I’ve got to get to the hole,” Berry said. “It just turned out that I wound up making it, but we wouldn’t have been able to get there without my teammates who got the rebound, who got the jump ball. I finished the play, but we all finished it together.”
Berry finished with a game-high 15 points and Bickmann added eight for the Cubs (18-9, 3-2), who visit Chapelle on Monday. Kylie Barré had 10 points and Kate Baker added nine for Dominican (22-5, 3-2), which hosts John Curtis on Monday.
“We played hard,” Dominican coach Ryan Reuter said. “They rebounded the ball well and we gave up too many second shots. All our games against them are going to be like that.”
Dominican won the first meeting 38-30 on Jan. 14 at Dominican.
Berry had just three points as Dominican built a 25-16 lead midway through the third quarter. Then she took over.
She made four free throws and a jumper during an 8-2 run that pulled Mount Carmel within 27-24 at the end of the third quarter.
“I started off pretty slow, but my team and my coach kept encouraging me,” Berry said. “It just turned out I got a little streaky. We just kept fighting and weren’t going to give up.”
Berry’s jumper cut the lead to one before Baker’s 3-pointer gave Dominican a 30-26 lead.
Addison Prince’s layup cut the lead to two with 4:10 left, and neither team scored again until the final minute.
Baker made one of two free throws and Berry answered with two free throws, cutting the Cubs' deficit to one point with 20 seconds left.
“This was the prefect night,” Berry said, “and I have the prefect family/team to share it with.”