Heading into the season, the Pope John Paul II volleyball team was considered one of the favorites to capture a fifth consecutive Division IV state championship.
Finishing 19-10 on the regular season, things may have not gone the way the Jaguars thought they would in 2018, mainly because of injuries that have seen them lose two starters (Rachel Hartman and Karli Bayhi) for the season and seeing Ansley Tullis relegated to a defensive only libero position.
Putting a lineup out on the court full of new and young faces, the No. 4-seeded Jaguars opened the playoffs with a three-game sweep of No. 29 Donaldsonville on Tuesday, 25-13, 25-4 and 25-13.
The Jaguars await the No. 13 St. Charles Catholic-No. 20 Patrick Taylor winner in the second round.
Morgan Faciane led the Jaguars with a team-high 12 kills and a block and freshman Mallory Norton had 11 kills. Kendall Battistella paced Pope John Paul II with 42 assists to go along with six digs. Tullis had five digs for the Jaguars.
“Our approach has been to turn tragedy into triumph,” Battistella said. “We have dealt with a lot of adversity throughout this entire season, but to this team’s credit we have had a lot of younger kids step up into positions that maybe they weren’t expecting to have to do yet and they have performed well.
“Being one of only a few upperclassmen I have tried to set the best example I can for our younger players on and off the court. It can be in any aspect really, my body language on the court, off the court or just during the school day itself. I have tried to set a good example.”
One of those younger players Battistella talked about that has stepped up is Norton. The freshman outside hitter has taken advantage of the unexpected playing time, and is a big reason the Jaguars were able to finish the 2018 regular season with a top four seed.
“I knew this was the opportunity of a lifetime,” Norton said. “I knew I needed to fill the shoes of the injured players the best I possibly could. I’m excited and love being on the court trying to help my team win matches. I’m using this opportunity as a time to shine and show the coaching staff and my teammates the type of player that I’m capable of being out on the court.
“At the beginning of this season I didn’t have a lot of responsibilities out on the court. We had our main guys and I was a helper. Now, I’m responsible for a lot more of the offense. It’s a lot more pressure, but I welcome it. Hopefully I’m getting better each and every time I hit the court. That’s the goal.”
Donaldsonville finished 5-7 record.