If John Curtis’ 12-10 victory against Mount Carmel Thursday did not represent the mother of all comebacks, it certainly was in the family.
Down 8-0 after three innings and being ripped for 10 hits that included five doubles, the reigning Division I state champions stormed back to keep defense of their Catholic League championship alive by scoring six runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to seize victory from the jaws of defeat at Lady Patriots Park.
Second baseman Alyssa Ochoa, batting ninth, delivered the most consequential hit with a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the sixth to score the final two runs that made a winner of reliever Remi Hebert in the three-hour slugfest.
Ochoa’s hit was her first in four at-bats and the 10th by the Lady Patriots, whose second six-run inning in the sixth featured five unearned runs.
Curtis (13-4, 2-2 in District 9-5A) snapped a two-game losing streak while moving into a tie for second with Mount Carmel (5-5, 2-2 in 9-5A) behind league-leading Dominican (13-2, 4-0).
Dominican defeated Chapelle 8-2 Thursday but still must face both Curtis and Mount Carmel in the second round. Victories by Curtis and Mount Carmel could create a three-way tie for the Catholic League championship.
Mount Carmel will be the first to challenge Dominican on Tuesday in a 4 p.m. game scheduled for the JPRD Softball Complex ,while Curtis plays Chapelle at 5 p.m. at JPRD. Curtis host Dominican at 5 p.m. next Thursday.
“We stayed in the game. We kept battling,’’ Curtis coach Jerry Godfrey said. “I thought our seniors did a really good job of stepping up and staying in the game. We did a good job of hanging in there and having quality at-bats. They kept working the counts and took what (Mount Carmel pitching) was giving.’’
Left fielder Sierra Sacco paced Curtis from the leadoff spot by going 3-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, two runs scored and six stolen bases.
Center fielder Cam Goodman walked three times and tripled in two runs in the six-run fourth that began with first baseman Tori Langford’s solo home run to left. Curtis right fielder Gracie Chiasson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Designated hitter Nina Fenasci went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI to pace Mount Carmel’s 14-hit attack that also included first baseman Ashley Ortiz’s 2-for-3 effort with two doubles and 3 RBI.
Left fielder Madison Savarese also collected a pair of run-scoring doubles in going 3-for-4 for the Cubs.
“The way I see it,’’ Mount Carmel coach Katie Bailey said, “our games against Curtis are going back and forth because we both hit the ball so well. At the end of the day, my kids gave it all they’ve got. They never got down on themselves, and they were totally invested in this game.’’