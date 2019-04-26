The first three matchups between Pearl River and Franklinton were nail-biters.
The fourth proved to be no different.
Senior outfielder Justin Dean’s two-run double in the sixth inning proved to be the difference as No. 6 Pearl River topped No. 22 Franklinton 3-1 Friday night in the opening game of Class 4A regional round baseball playoff series in Pearl River.
.@WeArePRBaseball senior centerfielder @JustinDean7 talks after his go-ahead two run double to give the Rebels a 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/WodRnrGL3L— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 27, 2019
.@JustinDean7 two run double gives @WeArePRBaseball a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Video courtesy Jo Beth Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/fwOEz0b7zo— David Folse II (@davidfolse) April 27, 2019
The two teams will square off again Saturday at 1 p.m. A Pearl River (21-7) win gives the Rebels the series while Franklinton (9-20) must beat Pearl River twice on Saturday to advance.
After giving up an unearned run in the top half of the sixth inning, the Rebels were able to push across three runs on two hits in the bottom half. With one out, Dylan Kavanaugh walked and Austin Stodard singled, putting runners on the corners with one out. Kavanaugh scored on a wild pitch to tie the game with one out. After Mark Johnson was retired for the second out, Christian Kosinski was walked and stole second base, bringing Dean to the plate.
The senior centerfielder took a hanging curveball from Franklinton starter Nate Bracey into left field scoring pinch runner Hayden DeJean and Kosinski to give the Rebels the 3-1 advantage.
“Before the at bat (Pearl River coach Kaleb Manuel) looked at me and told me at the end of this night I want to remember that big hit you got,” Dean said. “That gave me some extra motivation. As soon as I made contact, I saw the ball starting to cut and I was like ‘please don’t go foul.’
“We all expected a tough game from a very good Franklinton team. I mean two of our three previous matchups were walk-offs. We know that they are going to bring it on Saturday too. Franklinton has a lot of fight in them.”
While Dean was providing the offense for the Rebels the duo of senior right-hander Preston Matthews and Jack Andre combined to limit the Demons to a single unearned run three hits. Relieving Matthews in the sixth, Andre picked up the win, striking out a pair in two innings of work.
Franklinton managed to get the tying run into scoring position in the sixth inning with two outs before Andre forced third baseman Jordan McKenzie to pop up to Dean to seal the game one victory for the Rebels.