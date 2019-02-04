The Catholic League girls basketball championship will reside in River Ridge for yet another season.
The Patriots made sure of that with a second-half surge fueled by senior guard Abryhia Irons and junior forward Jerkalia Jordan that produced an impressive 45-27 District 9-5A victory Monday night at Dominican.
Irons sank eight field goals and haD six rebounds in scoring a game-high 19 points, and Jordan totaled seven field goals, 10 rebounds, two blocked shots and 17 points to secure a third consecutive Catholic League crown for the two-time reigning Division I state champions.
Those 15 field goals by the Patriots returning all-district performers were five more than Dominican managed as a team while committing 16 turnovers.
“It feels good to win district,’’ Irons said. “We fought for it. We played hard. We knew they were not going to back down from us. But we played hard and came out with a win.’’
Curtis (25-4) won its fifth consecutive Catholic League contest to complete a 5-1 run through district that began with a 45-44 loss at home to Mount Carmel nearly a month ago.
That Jan. 10 defeat broke a streak of 14 consecutive league wins by the Patriots, who responded by winning eight of their next nine,heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. regular-season finale at Cabrini.
“I just feel like we got more aggressive toward the end,’’ said Jordan, an all-state and All-Metro selection the past two seasons. “In the second half, we did a better job of locking in on getting better looks, (making) better passes and (committing) fewer turnovers.’’
The Catholic League champions used a 21-8 finish during the final 11 minutes that included a 17-8 advantage in the fourth period to finally separate themselves from their stubborn hosts. Irons and Jordan accounted for 17 of those 21 points and ultimately outscored Dominican 36-27 by themselves.
Dominican (22-6, 3-3) sustained a second straight Catholic League defeat after entering with a chance to forge a three-way share of the Catholic League championship with Curtis and Mount Carmel. A Division I state semifinalist last season, Dominican dropped a 32-31 decision to Mount Carmel on Thursday.
Freshman forward Sydney Sherman scored a team-high 13 points for Dominican, which also got six points apiece from Kyle Barre’ and Kate Baker.
“We were just trying to stay away from those big (Curtis) runs, and we did a pretty good job of doing that,’’ Dominican coach Ryan Reuter said. “But we didn’t play well enough against them in the transition game. For the most part, I thought we played hard. We’ve just got to hit more shots. We’ve got to be able to make some outside shots to beat a team as good as Curtis is.’’
“Defense was a key,’’ Curtis coach Barbara Farris said. “We had to be able to defend their backdoor and screen cuts. They do a good job of lulling you (asleep) with their offense. So we had to have ball pressure to take away those cuts.’’