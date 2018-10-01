Last week, it was a large school showdown earning top billing on the schedule as then No. 1 Warren Easton played then No. 2 John Curtis for bragging rights.
The game didn't quite live up to the hype, as Curtis rolled to a much easier than expected 38-20 victory.
This week, it's a small school battle of unbeatens that headlines the schedule.
No. 1 Country Day travels Uptown to take on No. 3 Newman in a District 9-2A game.
The Cajuns and Greenies are two of just eight remaining undefeated teams in the greater New Orleans area. The others are Belle Chasse, Karr, Hannan, Curtis, Lakeshore, and Pearl River.
Two of the top passers in the metro area will be on display in Country Day's Justin Ibieta and Newman's Martin Butcher.
Newman is averaging 46 points per game, and its defense is yielding just 8.6 points per game.
Country Day, on the other hand, has just found ways to win, including one-point wins over Amite (ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A poll at the time) and St. Charles.
Newman won 37-21 a year ago, but it could be much closer this time around.
Here are the other four games you may want to keep your eye on this week:
2. Jesuit vs. John Curtis: The Patriots have looked invincible this season. Jesuit, meanwhile, has been the surprise of the Catholic League thus far, starting 2-0 after victories over St. Augustine and Holy Cross.
Now the Blue Jays try to slow down quarterback Collin Guggenheim and Company.
Curtis leads the series 3-1, winning the past three games.
Jesuit's only win over Curtis came in 2014 in the Division I state championship game. Can the Blue Jays ride the momentum from last week's victory over rival Holy Cross? Or will the Curtis machine be too much for them?
3. Holy Cross vs. Rummel: Rummel is ranked No. 7 in the Super 10, and Holy Cross is two spots behind. Raiders, behind the running of junior Jaelen Sturgis, are looking for their fourth consecutive win after falling to Escambia, Florida in Week 2. The Tigers, meanwhile, are looking to get back on track after losing for the first time under Guy LeCompte. This one will be settled Saturday at Yenni Stadium.
These last two spots go to a pair of undefeated teams (Belle Chasse and Pearl River) who have yet to crack the Super 10 rankings. In fact, they are the only two undefeated schools not ranked by The New Orleans Advocate.
4. Pearl River at Hahnville: OK, so Hahnville hasn't been as impressive as we thought they would be.
But still, it's a tradition-rich program.
So does Pearl River (5-0) have what it takes to knock off Hahnville?
It'll be a good litmus test for a team whose wins this season have come against Cohen (2-3), Abramson Sci (1-4), Pine (3-2), Riverdale (3-1) and Haynes Academy (1-3). Hahnville, meanwhile is trying to snap a four-game losing skid.
5. Belle Chasse vs. Warren Easton: Belle Chasse is 5-0, with wins over South Plaquemines, Shaw, Higgins, KIPP Renaissance and Sophie B. Wright. Collectively, those five teams are a combined 4-21 on the season.
Now they travel to Pan American Stadium to face an Easton team that has won the past five games in the series by at least 21 points.