The battle between the two premier softball programs in District 6-5A lived up to expectations.
In its first of two matchups within the next eight days, Kristin Baham’s RBI single in the second inning proved to be the game-winner as Mandeville top Northshore 1-0 in a pitcher’s dual Tuesday afternoon in Slidell.
With the win, the Skippers (13-2, 7-1) move into a first-place tie with the Panthers, who dropped to 12-3 and 5-1 in league play. Northshore saw its winning streak snapped at seven games.
The two teams will do battle again on April 3 at 3:00, but this time on the other side of the parish in Mandeville.
With runs at a premium, the Skippers pushed across the game-winner in the third inning. Taylor Broddick and Cierra Treigle led off with back-to-back singles and Margaret Morgan walked to load the bases. With one out, Baham lined an RBI single into left field, scoring Broddick to give the Skippers the lead.
“I struck out in my first at bat against (Northshore starter Montana Young),” Baham said. “In my second at bat I was waiting on the pitch I wanted. Once I put my bat on it, that was that.”
That would be all the runs junior right-hander Grace O’Berry would need in the circle. The University of Alabama-Huntsville verbal commitment picked up the complete-game shutout victory, allowing only two hits, striking out eight and walking only three.
“A pitcher’s dual builds up your confidence, or at least it does for me in the circle,” O’Berry said. “I find that is when I perform my best. It’s hard to describe; you just feel like a switch clicks and you are on. It’s fun to be in games and situations like that. It kicks you into a different gear.”
Young was impressive as well in the circle for the Panthers. In seven innings of work she allowed a single earned run on seven hits, striking out 11 and walking only one.
Northshore had its fair share of chances to score in the game, putting runners on first and second in the first inning and loading the bases in the fourth.
Freshman right-fielder Ashlyn Holiday, who finished with two hits on the night for the Skippers, admitted it was a different kind of atmosphere Tuesday.
“There was a different vibe about this game no question,” she said. “Northshore is an outstanding ballclub and we knew they would be a tough matchup. I thought we played focused, good softball from start to finish. That is how you win games in league play.”
Northshore looks to get back on the winning track on Wednesday when they play host to Fontainebleau, while Mandeville plays hosts to Slidell on Thursday afternoon.