Two years ago, Slidell High football was the talk of St. Tammany Parish.
The Tigers had a veteran quarterback returning to lead a talented offense that had shined in 7-on-7 tournaments throughout the area.
Slidell finished 4-7.
Fast forward to 2018, and much of the same is true again for Larry Favre’s squad. Jacob Guidry is returning at quarterback, and Tito Simmons and Harlan Dixon are two of the best returning offensive playmakers in the parish.
Have the Tigers learned their lesson from 2016?
“We can’t fall in the predictions trap,” Favre said. “That’s for people outside this program to do, but certainly we are very excited about this 2018 group. This is the best culture and best group of kids since I have been here. They are fun to be around, and the positivity in the locker room just makes it enjoyable to come to work each and every day.
“No one should have more expectations for us as a program than we do for ourselves. I think that is the case this season. We have to go prove it this fall.”
Favre was quick to point out that the end of the 2017 season is a big motivation: Slidell blew a big lead at home against Dutchtown in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“The best record in 11 years and the first home playoff game in 11 years. Then we go and blow a 24-7 lead," he said. “That game has been our sole motivation this whole offseason. It left an extremely bad taste in our mouths. We have used that in everything we do leading into 2018.”
One of Favre's only worries on the offensive side is getting skill players enough touches.
“The only way I think we aren’t successful is injuries and if we don’t keep everyone happy,” he said. “It’s all about touches. We have so many guys that want the football. You have to be unselfish. But let’s remember, winning is the ultimate cure.”
Guidry, in his second year as the Tigers' starter, is coming off a solid 2017 campaign that saw him throw for 1,350 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for 364 yards and two more touchdowns.
“What I love about this year’s version of Jacob is to see how much he has grown as a young man compared to this time last season,” Favre said of his quarterback. “He has grown in the classroom, off the field and in the program. He has had a great summer in our 7-on-7 workouts.
“On the field last season for Jacob, it was if the first read wasn’t there he was tucking the ball in and taking off. This year so far he has shown a very good ability to go through his progressions, and make the in-pocket throw. He of course can still hurt you with his feet. For us to be successful this fall, he is going to have to be one of the best players on the field, if not the best player.”
One of Guidry’s weapons will be all-purpose back Simmons. Despite his diminutive size at 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Simmons is one of the best offensive players in the parish. In 2017, he led the Tigers in rushing (950 yards on 152 carries for eight touchdowns), as well as receiving (477 yards on 29 carries for three touchdowns).
“How do you improve after a season in which you led your team in rushing and receiving yards?” Favre asked with a laugh. “Tito is our feature guy, and he will have been our feature guy now for four consecutive seasons. Everything goes through Tito. He’s our leader and our stat guy. Tito Simmons is our offense. I believe he will actually improve upon finishing plays this season."
“He is going to get his 20-25 touches per game in as many ways as we possibly can. He is going to finish what he started here.”
Dixon is another weapon in the backfield. Bigger than Simmons, at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he provides more power for the Slidell offense. Last season he rushed for 435 yards on 57 carries and caught 20 passes for 295 yards.
“Physically, for a kid his age, he has developed so well,” Favre said of Dixon. “What I love about him is, much like Tito, he can also catch the ball for us. We can put him and Tito at really any position in the offense. It creates headaches and mismatches for opposing defenses. That’s a good problem to have.”
Guidry, Simmons and Dixon aren’t the only playmakers expected to have solid seasons for the Tigers.
“Junior Jordan Smith will be one of our outside receivers and is a really good athlete,” Favre said. “Seniors Brandyn Spann and Kevin Boatner will be in the tight end, H-back position to give us some play action threats.
"One of our best basketball players, senior Tylor Harris, is also back to give us yet another threat on the offensive side of the ball.”
For any of those offensive weapons to be successful, the offensive line must be able to give Guidry time to throw the football and open up the holes for the running game.
“While everyone wants to talk about all the weapons that we have coming back, the coaching staff is actually the most excited about the offensive line,” Favre said. “We have three starters back, beginning with senior Chaz Burchfield at center. Another senior, Quinton Dawson, is back at guard, and David Herod is back at tackle.”
Other players expected to be in the mix include sophomore Gabriel Carbajal and senior Cameron Ryals.
“We ran the football very well in the spring, and we think that can be the case again this season,” Favre said.
Defensively, it starts with senior Ishmael Burdine. At 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, he's arguably the most highly rated college prospect to play for Slidell since Reggie Cooper, who ended up at the University of Nebraska more than 30 years ago.
“Ishmael Burdine is just a great ambassador to this program,” Favre said. “The attention that he has brought to this program, which has opened up doors for other players, has been great. On the football field, Ish has to be our leader. The player that draws that kind of attention has to be the first to work every day, and Ish has done that for us. He’s our voice. He is our defensive leader.
“Now, in terms of on the field, he gives us great flexibility. We can use his athleticism as a safety, and he can be our quarterback in the backfield. If we need him to take on a stud receiver, we can do that, too. He is also effective for us in the return game.”
Joining Burdine in the secondary are senior defensive back Jerry Thompson, who Favre said is one of the most valuable players in the locker room. Junior Kylen Franklin will also see playing time in the defensive backfield.
Junior Donte’ Daniels and sophomore Mar’Keegan Gray will also see playing time.
“What I love is all these guys can run,” Favre said. “They are track guys and will hit whoever has the ball.”
All-district senior Kobie Pettis returns to lead the linebacking corps for the Tigers.
“Kobie is the heart and soul of our team,” Favre said. “Great kid who will be counted on for a lot this season.”
Anthony Chadwick will also see time at linebacker.
In stark contrast to the offensive line, the defensive line is unproven, as the Tigers don’t return a single starter from last season.
“Blake Simmons makes the move from linebacker to putting his hand in the ground (at defensive end) for us,” Favre said. “Same thing with Tristan Lear. They are athletic kids, but maybe not at their natural positions. In the middle, senior Marcus Candiff, Matthew Retief and Cameron Williams will play the tackle positions. Junior Solomone Hartley will also compete for playing time.”