There's going to be a lot of change in the Salmen High football program this season.
Eric Chuter, who has served as the team’s offensive coordinator, takes over for longtime coach Jerry Leonard.
Leonard’s retirement from coaching also coincides with the graduation of three-year starter L.J. Leonard under center for the Spartans.
Leonard, now part of the University of Southern Mississippi football program, threw as a senior for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping the Spartans reach the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
The keys to the Salmen High offense have been handed to junior Mikell Marco. The 5-foot-11-inch, 164-pound Marco played in the backfield last season, rushing for 329 yards on 50 carries and a touchdown.
“I feel like I’m part of the next wave of Salmen High football,” Marco said. “I just want to do my part to continue the success that this program has had. You win state championships when you play football at Salmen High School. The banners are up on the wall. This new crop (of players) just wants to follow in the footsteps of the great players that came before us.”
Seeing time in the backfield as well as at linebacker in 2017, Marco said the transition to under center hasn’t been as difficult as he thought it was going to be.
“As a running back, I only had to know the blocking schemes and what holes to run through,” he said. “Now, I have got to know what the receivers are doing, as well as the offensive linemen. It’s a whole lot to try and wrap your head around, but I think I’m starting to get a hang of it.
“Honestly, one of the biggest things I'm still having to get adjusted to is sharing the football. Being a former running back, my first instinct is to run. But now I have to become more of a passer. I’m more of a runner than, let’s say, L.J. was last year, but it’s like I said: For us to be a good football team, I’m going to have to continue to grow as a passer.”
Although many believe it is a new start to the Salmen program, Chuter said he's keeping what's worked so well.
“We just want to continue to do what has made this program so successful,” he said. “The quarterback position is very important to that, and Mikell is continuing to improve in all aspects of the game.
“He’s a runner for sure, but to his credit, he is getting better at throwing the football. Anytime an opposing defense has to defend a dual threat like that at the quarterback position, that is going to put them in an uncomfortable spot.”
Set to remain the play caller for the Spartans despite the move up to the top spot of the coaching staff, Chuter said his approach with his quarterback will remain simple.
“Mikell has been quite easy to work with and has been receptive to what we are trying to teach him,” he said. “The rule going forward with Mikell Marco is ‘green grass, go.’ We have had that rule with quarterbacks here at Salmen for many years. L.J. was a little different because he was a better passer, but for Mikell, it is going to be ‘green grass, go.’ ”