John Curtis scored the first 11 points and that was enough to give it control as the Patriots went on to defeat Dominican 41-24 in a District 9-5A game Thursday night at Curtis.
Dominican settled down after the initial flurry but could never overcome the early deficit.
Curtis’ lead never shrunk to fewer than eight points as it improved to 20-3 and 2-1. The Patriots host St. Mary’s on Monday.
Dominican, 19-4 and 2-1, visits Country Day in a non-district game next Wednesday.
“Our defense was better this game, and we showed patience on offense,” Curtis coach Barbara Farris said. “For the most part our defense is improving, and we shot a higher percentage because we took better shots.”
Jerkaila Jordan led Curtis with 16 points and Abryhia Irons added 12. Sydney Sherman led Dominican with 10 points.
Jordan said the Patriots are playing with a sense of urgency after losing their district opener to Mount Carmel.
“It was important to win this game to keep us where we need to be,” Jordan said. “We came in focused, knowing it was a big game that everyone would be paying attention to. We started out pretty well, and we stayed focused.”
Curtis led by 11 on two occasions in the first half before settling for an eight-point halftime lead.
Irons made a steal and layup and converted a three-point play after being fouled to immediately increase the lead to 23-12 at the outset of the third quarter.
The Patriots upped the lead to 14 on consecutive layups by Jordan before Sherman’s three-point play cut the lead to 33-22 after three quarters.
Kate Baker’s basket on a drive started the fourth-quarter scoring, but that would provide Dominican’s only points in the period. Curtis scored the final eight points.
“They jumped on us early,” Dominican coach Ryan Reuter said. “We had some defensive breakdowns. We kind of re-established the tempo we wanted in the second quarter, but they put a lot of pressure on us.
“When we tried to get into our sets, the shots didn’t go in. Any little opportunity that we don’t capitalize on they’re going to take advantage of.”
The Patriots raced to the 11-0 lead, scoring from the inside and the outside. Jordan and Irons began the scoring with a pair of layups.
Maya Washington made a 3-pointer, and Jordan Barfield added a jumper before Jordan’s two free throws pushed the lead to 11-0.
Dominican avoided a scoreless first quarter when Sherman made a free throw with 1:31 left, but Curtis still had an 11-1 lead at the end of the period.
Sherman’s layup provided Dominican’s first field goal and the first points of the second quarter.
Diamond Smith made three layups as the Patriots increased the lead to 19-8.
Allison Tullier and Baker made consecutive layups for Dominican before Iron’s free throw gave Curtis a 20-12 halftime lead.