For the second night in a row, the Slidell Tigers were in a tightly contested game. It was also the second night in a row they went on a roll in the second half to get a win.
Jailen Jones scored a team-leading 17 points, Trey Davis added 12 more and the Tigers used a big second half to move past the Shaw Eagles 65-55 in the CYO Tournament on Thursday at Jesuit.
Slidell (7-1) tied the score at 32 at halftime after making a free throw with 0.5 seconds left . The second half was a whole different story as they picked up 20 points in the third quarter and 33 in the second half. The Tigers led by as many as 17 points in the second half.
“I think we calmed down and really executed in the second half,” said Tigers first-year coach Kisner Green. “I think we got a little excited in the first half because (Shaw) played man defense against us since we’ve faced nothing but zone defense up to this point. I think in the second half we settled in and got into the groove of what we were trying to do.”
For the Eagles (3-3) the loss offset and excellent night for Christian Jourdain, who finished with 22 points and five 3 pointers.
After the Eagles fell behind by 17 points, they closed within nine points late in the game. It was too little, too late by that point. Shaw coach Wesley Laurendine was optimistic about his team's play despite the loss.
“I was very encouraged,” he said. “We’ve got 14 and 15 year olds going out going against seniors out there. My guys battled all game long we just got into foul trouble. When we got into foul trouble in the beginning of the third, Slidell exposed that, particularly inside.”
The first quarter was as close as the first half was as both teams battled to a 14-14 draw at the end of one quarter. The second quarter saw Slidell start to pull ahead, leading by as many as five on the inside effort of Tylor Harris and Kolby Warren, who finished with 10 points each.
Shaw refused to get too far behind, however, as Jourdain, and Cameron Johnson came up big. Johnson finished with 11 points, including two 3-pointers, while Jourdain had already made four 3-pointers by halftime.
The third quarter is when everything went right for Slidell and wrong for Shaw as the Tigers scored 20 points and the Eagles managed just eight as Slidell finally found a way to contain Jourdain’s.
The win was Slidell's second of the tournament.