Helping their squad capture the Division II state championship, Archbishop Hannan juniors Gentry Spinks and Alex Clesi led the way on the 2019 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish softball squad.
The overall player of the year in the parish, Spinks, hit .477 on the season with six home runs and 47 RBI. Clesi, who was named the pitcher of the year, went 15-4 with a 2.42 ERA.
“This year was simply awesome,” Clesi said. “It went by so quick because we were having so much fun.”
One of the more talented arms in the entire parish, Clesi got hot as the season progressed, helping Hannan go on a run to capture the school’s first state championship since 2012.
“Heading into and in the first part of the season it was a very relaxing kind of atmosphere,” Clesi said. “I knew what I had to do and all, but I was trying to pace myself. That led to some laxed mechanics and in turn some struggles. That obviously improved at the end of the season and into the postseason. That helped us go on our run and win the state championship.”
Catching all of Clesi’s games, Spinks said the transformation was impressive.
“It was amazing,” Spinks said. “Quite a major change. Her velocity improved, the movement on pitches, just everything.”
Despite being the player that most of the Hannan opponents weren’t going to pitch to during the season, Spinks still had a phenomenal junior campaign. The Louisiana Tech verbal commitment was second on the team in batting average (.477) and led the team in home runs (six) and RBI (47).
“I felt like it was a great year for me at the plate, but honestly I feel like I could have done better,” Spinks said. “That is just the type of player that I am. I felt it a lot this season that I was being pitched around and not getting as many good pitches to choose from in my at bats. I just had to attack the ball more this year and become that much smarter of a player because my opportunities would be limited.”
The 2019 All-Parish team included:
Player of the Year
Gentry Spinks, Catcher, Archbishop Hannan, Jr.
.477, 6 HR, 47 RBI
Pitcher of the Year
Alex Clesi, Archbishop Hannan, Jr.
15-4, 1 SV, 2.42 ERA, 130.1 IP, 185 SO
Pitchers
Grace O’Berry, Mandeville, Jr.
15-5, 1.48 ERA, 127 IP, 162 SO
Montana Young, Northshore, Jr.
18-4, 0.84 ERA, 195 SO
Catcher
Cameron Ernce, Slidell, So.
.358, 11 RBI
Infielders
Alexis Dale, Archbishop Hannan, Jr.
.563, 24 RBI, 13 SB
Alyssa West, Northshore, Sr.
.507, 8 HR, 41 RBI
Anna Champ, St. Scholastica, Sr.
.443, 2 HR, 27 RBI
Alara Taylor, Lakeshore, So.
.514, 7 HR, 35 RBI
Margaret Morgan, Mandeville, Jr.
.455, 4 HR, 29 RBI
Savannah Hetler, Mandeville, Sr.
.373, 2 HR, 19 RBI
UTILITY
KeraGrace Watts, Northlake Christian, Sr.
.500, 3 HR, 25 RBI
Madison Martin, Fontainebleau, Fr.
.419, 16 RBI
Cara Rankin, Lakeshore, Fr.
.453, 23 RBI
OUTFIELDERS
Kristen Baham, Mandeville, Sr.
.397, 2 HR, 22 RBI
Rachel Rodriguez, Northshore, Sr.
.512, 15 RBI, 14 SB
Alexis Wadsworth, Pearl River, So.
.577, 3 HR, 39 RBI
Colleen Kulivan, Covington, Fr.
.380, .980 fielding percentage