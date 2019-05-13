The 2019 St. Tammany Farmer All-Parish softball team included, front row, from left, Montana Young of Northshore, Cara Rankin of Lakeshore, Gentry Spinks of Archbishop Hannan, Margaret Morgan of Mandeville, Alexis Dale of Archbishop Hannan, Grace O'Berry of Mandeville, Cameron Ernce of Slidell, KeraGrace Watts of Northlake Christian, Rachel Rodriguez of Northshore; and rear, Alex Clesi of Archbishop Hannan, Anna Champ of St. Scholastica, Alexis Wadsworth of Pearl River, Alara Taylor of Lakeshore, Madison Martin of Fontainebleau, Kristen Baham of Mandeville, Colleen Kulivan of Covington, Savannah Hetler of Mandeville and Alyssa West of Northshore.