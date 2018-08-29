There will be no easing into the 2018 high school football season for the Jesuit Blue Jays.
Certainly not on defense where the bell cow unit of a team on the rebound from a 2-9 campaign faces an opening test seemingly more worthy of final exam status.
“I guess you could put it that way,’’ Jesuit coach Mark Songy said with the first and only chuckle he allowed himself in discussing Warren Easton, the Class 4A juggernaut that kicks off his team’s schedule ranked No. 1 atop The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools.
“We don’t play any weak opponents anywhere, in district or out of district. But I’ve watched these guys at Warren Easton play together for three years now. They’re exceptionally talented. They’re extremely well-coached.
“I think the key factor for them is the amount of experience they return and how they’re so used to playing alongside one another. They are really comfortable with one another and they’re doing it with really good players.’’
The Blue Jays have 13 returning starters of their own available for Thursday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at Tad Gormley Stadium in the fourth consecutive meeting of a series that ranks as Louisiana’s oldest high school football rivalry dating to 1901, according to local prep sports historians.
Seven of those Jesuit starters return on defense where the Blue Jays limited Hahnville to one first down, 1 yard rushing, 6 yards passing and 7 yards total in 30 minutes of play a 10-7 exhibition victory in last week’s Hahnville Jamboree.
Defense is expected to be the engine that drives the Blue Jays train this season particularly early on as they attempt to reverse a 1-5 mark in District 9-5A Catholic League play.
“Defense is the strength of this team without question,’’ Songy said. “We thought that defense would be our strength last year. A lot of those guys are coming back. The problem we had last year is we left them on the field too long.’’
Easton’s 40-14 victory in the teams’ 2017 opener served as a perfect illustration. The victory increased Easton’s series advantage to 23-21-4 since 1913 when now defunct Boys High moved to Canal Street and became known as Warren Easton.
“Last year against Warren Easton they had 84 snaps. That’s unheard of and it’s too damn many,’’ Songy said. “If we don’t get our defense off of the field, I don’t care what kind of shape they’re in, you’r going to get tired. And then they’re not able to play as well.
“We had a great first half last year against Warren Easton defensively, but we just kept putting them back out on the field. So that’s going to be (key) all year. We’ve got to keep our (defense) off the field because when they’re fresh they’re going to be the strong point of our team.’’
End Perry Ganci, junior tackle Sonny Hazard and weak side linebacker Matthew Sauviac have emerged as the top ring leaders of Coordinator Troy Baglio’s group that boasts nine seniors and a pair of four-year starters in middle linebacker Marc Dougherty and tackle Owen Melville.
Ganci, Hazard, Sauviac, cornerback Ethan Kerrigan and strong safety Cameron Helm are two-year starters while strong side linebacker Roman Bankson, cornerback Freddie Washington, free safety Michael Schmidt and junior end Ethan Branch are the four newcomers.
Ganci, 6-feet-4, 245 pounds, is being recruited by Tulane, UL-Lafayette, Nicholls State and McNeese State among others.
“Perry has a lot of ability,’’ Songy said. “He’s great in the weight room, so he’s a really strong football player. If I could point to two things, I think he has great instinct and he has a tremendous motor. He really goes and that’s in practice as well as ballgames. He trains like that.
“Sonny has come back really strong. This looks like he’s going to have a good year. Matt Sauviac has been something else. Last year was a learning year for him. But we feel like he’s had a great spring and a great (preseason) camp.’’
Collectively speaking, it is the 18 seasons of experience that the seven returning starters possess which is expected to figure prominently into the success of this cerebral unit.
“I think our front seven has a chance to be pretty good,’’ Songy said. But of the unit as a whole, “They’re extremely smart football players. They do their homework. They communicate real well and kind of figure out what chances the ball has of going in certain directions or in certain spot.
“They are extremely coachable and they’re extremely physical. And they play real hard. That’s goes for the whole bunch of them. We’re very pleased with them right now. Now we’re getting into the meat of the schedule soon, so we’ll see. But they’re not going to let us down.’’
Jesuit defenders will be tested mightily by an Easton offense that features one of the nation’s top schoolboy dual-threat quarterback prospects in Lance LeGendre. A 6-foot-3, 205-pound senior, Legendre has official offers from Alabama, Florida State and Georgia among others.
LeGendre accounted for 202 yards and three touchdowns with his running and passing in an 18-0 jamboree victory against St. Augustine last Saturday.
A three-year starter, LeGendre led the Eagles to a 10-3 record with an advance to the Class 4A state semifinals in 2017. Against St. Aug, LeGendre passed for two touchdowns, ran for a third and totaled 144 rushing yards on eight carries that included runs of 56 and 41 yards to set up two scores.
“Looking at them, they try to get you out in space and let their athletes make plays,’’ Songy said. “The quarterback delivers a really nice (catchable) ball. Their offensive line does a really good job of protecting him. They are running the ball a little bit more than they did a year ago.
“In watching them against St. Aug, they were right a lot of times in where they were going in sequence with their plays. They really were kind of setting you up to look at things and they were going to the next best choice on the next play.
“They’re extremely big. They really know what they’re doing. We have got to play really good, sound pursuit football. And saying that you can’t give up the big play against these guys is almost impossible. They’re really explosive. But we need to minimize those and we certainly can’t give them a thing.’’
The Blue Jays defense’s best friend could prove to be their offensive counterparts where senior Robert McMahon has moved from starting wide receiver and backup quarterback into the starting role under center.
McMahon, 5-feet-11, 170 pounds, has help in the form of senior running backs Willie Robinson and Brayton Whittington, seniors Noah Varnado and Brenden Berggren and sophomore Luke Besh at wide receiver all operating behind a large and physical veteran line.
“I think Robert needs to play well (at quarterback) and so far he has,’’ Songy said. “He’s growing up in the position right now. We’re real happy with his development right now. He’s still got a ways to go. But he’s a serious student of the game and he leads the team. He takes charge of the team. I like that a lot. We just need to operate efficiently on offense.’’
Then let the chips fall where they may against the Super 10’s preseason No. 1.
“It’s not a motivation type thing for us,’’ Songy said of Easton being top-ranked. “We certainly respect them quite a bit. I can’t really compare them to anybody else, but if there is somebody else better in (Class) 4A, I’d really like to know who it is. Because I think they can match up with anybody. They match up well everywhere, really every spot on the field.’’