Cabria Lewis led four Eagles in double figures with 18 points as she helped lead Warren Easton to a dominant 74-41 win over St. Katherine Drexel Prep on Monday at McMain’s gym.
The Eagles (19-5) got off to a bit of a slow start as they led by just five points after the first quarter. The result was never in question after that, however, as they dominated the Yellow Jackets the next three quarters.
Warren Easton's other double-figures scorers were Skylar Davis (17 points), Breanna Sutton (16 points) and Tianna Williams (10 points).
“At the end of the first quarter I just told them to settle down,” Easton coach Darrius Mimms said. “It’s kind of cold in here, but I never give my girls excuses. I just told them to settle down. That’s a good team we just played against and you can’t take anybody for granted.
"I told them to take their time and make the right passes. They had a lot of energy plays, so I told them to use their aggressiveness against them. We did a better job of using that aggressiveness against them, letting them play up and drawing it over their head to get the easy baskets.”
The Yellow Jackets (14-7) did a good enough job early to keep things close in the opening quarter and did get 13 points from Tyra Vaughn. Turnovers and poor passing doomed them the rest of the way however as they struggled to get much going.
“Quite naturally you always want to win,” St. Katharine Drexel coach Terry Wilson. “I think at the beginning of the game we were in there earlier, but after that we lost focus. We turned the ball over a lot. We just weren’t focused after that. After a game like this what you tell them is you get back in the gym and you go to work and you get ready for the next game. We have a game on Thursday against McGehee, and we just need to be ready to play.”
Things started competitive start with Easton taking a 14-9 lead after one quarter on the strength of Davis’ 10-point quarter.
Easton pulled away in the second quarter as Sutton scored eight points in the period. The Eagles led 39-22 at halftime.
Easton’s defense was even better in the third as it surrendered just one basket in the quarter and took a 56-24 lead after three quarters.