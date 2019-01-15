Whenever Slidell and St. Paul’s hit the basketball court to face each other, you can pretty much expect a tight, exciting contest.
Tuesday night’s District 6-5A game was no different.
Slidell's defense stood firm in overtime and led the way in a 64-56 victory Tuesday night.
Tied 52-52 at the end of regulation, Slidell (15-8, 4-1) tightened up, holding St. Paul’s (10-11, 1-4) to a single field goal and just four points in the extra period. Senior forward Kolby Warren put his squad on his back, scoring six points in overtime to help Slidell come out on top.
Warren, who was plagued by foul trouble through the first three quarters, was held to a single basket in the first quarter but bounced back to score 13 points in the fourth period and overtime, finishing with 15 to lead the Slidell High attack.
Taylor Harris also had 15 for the Tigers and Cooper Rachow finished with 10. Isaiah Phillips led the way for St. Paul’s with a game-high 18.
“It was all about staying calm and not frustrated,” Warren said. “The foul trouble was difficult for me to overcome but give the credit to my teammates. They stepped up and got the job done when I couldn’t. Luckily I was able to bounce back and get some key points to help us pull out a very important victory.”
A back-and-forth contest throughout the first half, St. Paul’s broke out to a 9-6 lead after a pair of made Leahy free throws with 3:25 to go in the first quarter.
The Tigers immediately responded as Harris by himself went on an 8-0 run, and Slidell ultimately took a 14-12 by the end of the first quarter.
Neither team held higher than a three-point advantage in the second quarter. A half court heave by Matthew Mahoney was banked in at the buzzer, sending the Wolves to the locker room with a 29-27 advantage.
In a sloppy third quarter, the teams combined for just 25 points, and both squads went four-plus minutes without scoring. The game was tied 41-41 heading into the final eight minutes.
Both squads remain in 6-5A action Friday, as St. Paul’s plays hosts to Mandeville and Slidell travels to Fontainebleau.
Lagniappe
Harris was honored midway through the first quarter for achieving his 1,000th career point for Slidell. ... One of the most competitive rivalries in St. Tammany Parish, Slidell improved its record to 10-12 overall against the Wolves since 2011-12.