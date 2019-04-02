Energy was the buzzword following De La Salle’s 8-1 District 10-3A victory against St. James on Tuesday at Miley Stadium.
Much of that energy was supplied by the bat of Coedy Fonseca.
De La Salle’s senior catcher hit a three-run homer and two-run double to power the reigning 10-3A co-champions to their fifth easy victory in as many league games while handing St. James its first district loss.
“We felt pretty confident today. We had a lot of energy,’’ Fonseca said after going 2-for-3 and recording his second homer of the season. “We really wanted this win to get back on top and have a better week.’’
De La Salle (15-6, 5-0 in 10-3A) recorded its eighth consecutive district victory and 18th in 19 games dating to 2016 to lighten the damper created by a 5-3 non-district loss to Northlake Christian on Monday.
The Cavaliers actually entered having lost two straight overall, including an 8-6 loss to Jesuit, which had snapped a seven-game winning streak.
“I thought we came out with much more energy today,’’ DLS coach Rowland Skinner said. “That was something I was interested in seeing, our players’ mindset going in. We answered their run right away and kept going. The way we played is a credit to the players.’’
Senior right-hander Ty Tubbs also recorded his first career complete game by tossing six scoreless innings after allowing a single run in the top of the first. Tubbs (2-1 with one save) struck out nine and walked none while surrendering seven hits.
The Cavaliers additionally turned two double plays to keep the Wildcats in check, with Tubbs initiating a crucial pitcher-to-home-to-first twin killing with the bases loaded and none out in the second that he followed with a strikeout.
“I just focused on pounding the strike zone,’’ said Tubbs, who also went 2-for-3 at the plate from the No. 6 spot in the batting order. “I was trying to let the batters get themselves out. That how the game goes, you throw strikes and batters will get themselves out.’’
St. James (11-10, 4-1) was De La Salle’s first 10-3A foe not to be beaten by 10 runs by the Cavaliers. The Wildcats entered having won seven of their previous eight games following a 3-7 start to the season.
The teams complete their two-game district series at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lutcher. The game originally was scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up over weather concerns.
De La Salle and fellow 10-3A co-champion St. Charles Catholic (19-5, 5-0) open their two-game series at 6 p.m. Monday at Kirsch-Rooney in another scheduling change, Skinner said.
Against St. James, De La Salle immediately answered the single run scored by the Wildcats in the top of the first with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Fonseca struck the big blow with a three-run homer to left after center fielder Izzy Fields and shortstop Gavin Freeman had walked and been hit by a pitch respectively.
The Cavaliers tacked on the fourth run via a pair of two-out infield singles delivered by Tubbs and first baseman Grant Goodbee. Tubbs reached on the ground ball hit that included a two-base throwing error by the Wildcats third baseman that Goodbee followed with a sharply hit grounder to short.
De La Salle scored three more times in the fifth with Fonseca delivering another big blow via a two-run triple to the opposite field in right. Courtesy runner Kyle Boudin then scored on a groundout by third baseman Cory Cook to push the lead to 7-1.
Second baseman Hunter Pulizzano scored the game’s final run from third base via a two-out wild pitch in the seventh.
St. James’s run came when left fielder Ke’shawn Coleman singled with one out and starting pitcher Tyler Steib followed with a two-out double.
“Coedy has been one of our leaders the whole year,’’ Skinner said. “They threw that first pitch to him and he didn’t let it go by. He barreled it up and gave us a great start. He’s really improved in his ability to (hit) to all fields. That’s a credit to him and how hard he’s worked. He’s been swinging a very good bat all year.’’
DISTRICT 10-3A
De La Salle 8, St. James 1
St. James 100 000 0 – 1-7-1
De La Salle 400 031 x – 8-7-0
Top hitters: St. James – Tyler Steib 2-3, 2B, RBI; Ke’shawn Coleman 1-2; Alec Mahler 1-3; Parker Folse 1-3; Logan Gravois 1-3. De La Salle – Coedy Fonseca 2-4, 5 RBI, HR, 3B; Ty Tubbs 2-3; Izzy Fields 1-2, 2 RS; Grant Goodbee 1-3, RBI; Ivan Paz 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Ty Tubbs, De La Salle, 2-1. Losing pitcher: Tyler Steib, St. James.
Team records: St. James 11-10 overall, 4-1 in District 10-3A; De La Salle 15-6 overall, 5-0 in 10-3A.