Montana Young was not going to let her team lose.
Not again, not to their rival.
The Northshore junior right-hander picked the complete shutout victory in the circle, allowing only six hits as the Panthers topped Mandeville 6-0 Wednesday afternoon.
The Panthers (18-3, 9-1) now sit atop the 6-5A standings by themselves, while Mandeville drops to 17-3 and 9-2 in league play. The Panthers have two remaining district games, Thursday at Ponchatoula and April 6 at home against Slidell. Mandeville, who saw its nine-game winning streak snapped, closes out league play Saturday at Covington.
“I was very motivated to win this game,” Montana, who is a verbal commitment to the University of West Florida, said. “We lost to these guys 1-0 the last time and it was one of those tough games that stay with you. I wasn’t going to let that happen again. We had to fight from the first pitch to the last. I was going to do everything I could to help us win.
“Saying that, credit my teammates for producing six runs. I mean six runs, that’s a pitcher’s best friend. I couldn’t have asked for any more than that.”
Scoreless through the first three innings, Northshore pushed across two runs in the fourth. With two outs senior shortstop Alyssa West walked. Junior centerfielder S.J. Mull dropped a single into right field that got past right-fielder Ashlyn Holiday that allowed West to score. Third baseman Ashlyn Shirah followed with an RBI single scoring Mull to make it 2-0 Panthers.
After an RBI single by Rodriguez in the fifth plated an unearned run for the Panthers to make it 3-0, Northshore put the game away in the seventh.
With two outs, Rodriguez and Alora McInnis singled. West put the game away when she deposited a Grace O’Berry pitch over the left field wall for a three-run homer to make it 6-0 Northshore.
That would be more than enough runs for Young, who limited Mandeville to six hits and only one runner to third base.
“It’s like I said before, look at our hitters,” Young said. “Everyone in the starting lineup got a hit. When that happens, we are a very dangerous softball team.”
While crediting Northshore for playing well, Mandeville coach Kim Nunez said she was disappointed in her team’s performance in the game.
“I told my team before the game that whoever won the mental battle was going to win the game,” she said. “We didn’t come out here and perform. I don’t ever want to lose, especially to a rival, but I guess I would want it now than opposed to later in the year and in the post season.”