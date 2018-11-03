St. Augustine hoped to develop some momentum heading into the Division I state playoffs while simultaneously attempting to bandage a disappointing District 9-5A season. Countless alum and onlookers packed the stadium for homecoming.
Rummel (5-5, 1-5) held a 4-3 series advantage dating to 2012, but the Purple Knights won the past two meetings.
Rummel routed St. Augustine 38-14, spoiling homecoming and ending a two-game losing streak in the series.
Donavan Kaufman pounced on a fumble by a Purple Knights ball carrier and returned it for a 42-yard touchdown to make it 38-7 with 3:51 left in the third quarter. The scoop and score was Kaufman’s second defensive score and proved to be the clincher.
“We had some big plays from our team defensively, and it proved to be the difference in the game,” Rummel coach Jay Roth said. “We made a dramatic improvement after going 1-5 in district last year to 5-1 this year. It was a good win, and I am proud of our guys.”
St. Aug’s Kendall Sampson found Devin Coatney in the back of the end zone to for a 11-yard touchdown for the final score.
“We have to get things cleaned up in every phase of the game,” St. Aug coach Nathaniel Jones said. “We are just not a good team on the field right now. I must get it corrected going forward. We struggled pushing the ball down the field, and we did not execute.”
The Raiders led 17-7 at halftime.
Jaelen Sturgis helped strengthen the Raiders grip on the lead at 24-7, when he busted through the Purple Knights defense on a 15-yard touchdown run. He and running mate Logan Diggs combined for 163 yards rushing, churning out countless first downs.
Rummel quarterback Chandler Fields then showed why he is one of the state's top quarterbacks, connecting with Amour Rachal for a 32-yard touchdown pass to balloon the lead to 31-7.
Rummel (8-2, 5-1) stalled on its opening drive of game, but received a jumpstart from its defense. Kaufman intercepted a pass by St. Aug’s Woodson and raced 57 yards for a touchdown.
“I waited two years to play in this game, and I know I was due for something big,” said Kaufman when asked about his effect on the game. “I let my instincts take over, and I wanted that end zone. It was exciting and one of the best feelings ever.”
Patrick Vanderbrook nailed a 30-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 10-0 with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter.
St. Augustine scored after a 76-yard drive capped by Justin Doyle 2-yard run to make it 10-7.
Fields scored just before halftime on a 19-yard run, going airborne for a 17-7 lead.
St. Augustine and Rummel will find out their seeding for the Division I playoffs Sunday when the LHSAA announces the pairings.