Football

(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)

Thursday’s scores

Abbeville 39, West St. Mary 30

Broadmoor 14, Tara 12

Capitol 42, Glen Oaks 14

C.E. Byrd 35, Calvary Baptist Acad. 8

De La Salle 33, South Lafourche 0

Iota 28, Basile 10

Jena 48, Winnfield 22

John Curtis 42, EWalker-Landry 18

Lake Charles College Prep 47, Pickering 0

Northwest 32, Opelousas Catholic 22

Oberlin 22 Mamou 0

Plain Dealing 36, Tensas 6

Riverdale 42, Grace King 12

Rosepine 35 Merryville 13

Pine 40, Central Catholic 34

St. Frederick 30 D’arbonne Woods Charter 7

St. Martinville 38 New Iberia 21

St. Mary’s 30, Lakeview 12

Thomas Jefferson 22 Haynes Acad. 15

Warren Easton 27 Jesuit 14

Woodlawn (Shreve) 39 Carroll 6

Friday’s schedule

Madison Prep at Salmen

Cohen at Pearl River

Fontainebleau at Lakeshore

Northlake Christian at Bogalusa

Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian

Hannan at Independence

Mandeville at University

Destrehan at Slidell

Zachary at Northshore

Karr at St. Paul’s

Covington at Franklinton

Denham Springs at Hammond

Barbe at Ponchatoula

South Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois

E.D. White at Central Lafourche

Plaquemine vs. East St. John at Keller

Hahnville vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas

Terrebonne at Ellender

Thibodaux at Vandebilt Catholic

Lusher vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino

Chalmette at St. Charles Catholic

Helen Cox vs. East Jefferson at Yenni

Ehret at West Monroe

Higgins vs. Holy Cross at Gormley

Rummel at Gulfport

Shaw at Escambia, Fla.

Brother Martin at Petal, Miss.

South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse

McMain at Newman

Ben Franklin at St. Martin’s

Carver at Bastrop

John F. Kennedy at St. Amant

Varnado at Albany

Kentwood at Loranger

St. Helena at Jewel Sumner

Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American

Jeanerette vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown

Donaldson at Assumption

West St. John at St. James

Amite at Country Day, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Southern Lab

Covenant Christian at Fisher

Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian

Springfield at Ascension Christian

St. Thomas Aquinas at Church Academy

Highland Baptist at Houma Christian

St. John vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground

Saturday

KIPP-Northeast Houston vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.

McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Gormley

Volleyball

Mount Carmel 3, Country Day 0

Mount Carmel 25 25 26

Country Day 17 14 24

Team leaders: MOUNT CARMEL: E. Holzman (21 kills); T. Frught (37 assists), C. Denny (11 digs), T .Jones (4 blocks); COUNTRY DAY: Kills: A. Holzman (10 kills); M.Tebbe (23 assists), Digs: K. Launey (16 digs), A. Smith (3 aces). Team records: Mount Carmel 2-0; Country Day 0-2.

Friday

Fontainebleau at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA

Lakeshore at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA

Mandeville at Sacred Heart Tourney TBA

Saturday

Christ Episcopal at South Louisiana Invitational 8 a.m.

Fontainebleau at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA

Lakeshore at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA

Mandeville at Sacred Heart Tourney TBA

Slidell at Broadmoor Tourney TBA

