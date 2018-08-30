Football
(All games kickoff at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.)
Thursday’s scores
Abbeville 39, West St. Mary 30
Broadmoor 14, Tara 12
Capitol 42, Glen Oaks 14
C.E. Byrd 35, Calvary Baptist Acad. 8
De La Salle 33, South Lafourche 0
Iota 28, Basile 10
Jena 48, Winnfield 22
John Curtis 42, EWalker-Landry 18
Lake Charles College Prep 47, Pickering 0
Northwest 32, Opelousas Catholic 22
Oberlin 22 Mamou 0
Plain Dealing 36, Tensas 6
Riverdale 42, Grace King 12
Rosepine 35 Merryville 13
Pine 40, Central Catholic 34
St. Frederick 30 D’arbonne Woods Charter 7
St. Martinville 38 New Iberia 21
St. Mary’s 30, Lakeview 12
Thomas Jefferson 22 Haynes Acad. 15
Warren Easton 27 Jesuit 14
Woodlawn (Shreve) 39 Carroll 6
Friday’s schedule
Madison Prep at Salmen
Cohen at Pearl River
Fontainebleau at Lakeshore
Northlake Christian at Bogalusa
Pope John Paul II at Westminster Christian
Hannan at Independence
Mandeville at University
Destrehan at Slidell
Zachary at Northshore
Karr at St. Paul’s
Covington at Franklinton
Denham Springs at Hammond
Barbe at Ponchatoula
South Terrebonne at H.L. Bourgeois
E.D. White at Central Lafourche
Plaquemine vs. East St. John at Keller
Hahnville vs. West Jefferson at Memtsas
Terrebonne at Ellender
Thibodaux at Vandebilt Catholic
Lusher vs. Bonnabel at Bertolino
Chalmette at St. Charles Catholic
Helen Cox vs. East Jefferson at Yenni
Ehret at West Monroe
Higgins vs. Holy Cross at Gormley
Rummel at Gulfport
Shaw at Escambia, Fla.
Brother Martin at Petal, Miss.
South Plaquemines at Belle Chasse
McMain at Newman
Ben Franklin at St. Martin’s
Carver at Bastrop
John F. Kennedy at St. Amant
Varnado at Albany
Kentwood at Loranger
St. Helena at Jewel Sumner
Sophie Wright vs. KIPP Booker T. Washington at Pan American
Jeanerette vs. Abramson Sci at Joe Brown
Donaldson at Assumption
West St. John at St. James
Amite at Country Day, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Southern Lab
Covenant Christian at Fisher
Springfield at Ascension Christian
St. Thomas Aquinas at Church Academy
Highland Baptist at Houma Christian
St. John vs. Ridgewood at Jefferson Playground
Saturday
KIPP-Northeast Houston vs. KIPP Renaissance at Pan American, 2:30 p.m.
McDonogh 35 vs. St. Augustine at Gormley
Volleyball
Mount Carmel 3, Country Day 0
Mount Carmel 25 25 26
Country Day 17 14 24
Team leaders: MOUNT CARMEL: E. Holzman (21 kills); T. Frught (37 assists), C. Denny (11 digs), T .Jones (4 blocks); COUNTRY DAY: Kills: A. Holzman (10 kills); M.Tebbe (23 assists), Digs: K. Launey (16 digs), A. Smith (3 aces). Team records: Mount Carmel 2-0; Country Day 0-2.
Friday
Fontainebleau at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA
Lakeshore at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA
Mandeville at Sacred Heart Tourney TBA
Saturday
Christ Episcopal at South Louisiana Invitational 8 a.m.
Fontainebleau at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA
Lakeshore at BR-Woodlawn Tourney TBA
Mandeville at Sacred Heart Tourney TBA
Slidell at Broadmoor Tourney TBA