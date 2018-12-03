Collectively, they have compiled a record of 37-2.
John Curtis is 12-0.
Edna Karr is 14-0.
Warren Easton is 11-2.
And those two blemishes on Easton's record losses came against Curtis and Karr.
The Patriots, Cougars and Eagles — the last three New Orleans area teams whose seasons are still alive — will give the Mercedes-Benz Superdome a New Orleans-area flavor Saturday when they play for state championships.
The three schools have destroyed almost everything in their paths on their way to Poydras Street.
Of the 37 combined victories, 33 have been by double digits.
The only ones that weren't?
• Curtis' 21-14 victory over out-of-state foe Grayson (Georgia).
• Easton's 37-34 victory over always-tough Landry-Walker.
• Karr's 33-30 victory over St. Paul's in the season opener.
• And Karr's 21-20 victory over Easton in the regular-season finale, which we'll get to more in a minute.
Outside of those four games, it's been blowout after blowout for the trio of schools.
Chances are, that won't be the case Saturday when Curtis, Karr and Easton try to bring state championship trophies to River Ridge, Algiers and Canal Street, respectively.
Here's a quick look at what's at stake for the three schools representing the 504 area code.
John Curtis
Louisiana's most storied high school program gets to add another piece of hardware to its trophy case. The undefeated Patriots (12-0) are chasing state championship No. 27, but their first since 2013. By Curtis standards, that's a long time between state championships.
No team in Louisiana has played the Patriots within single digits all season long. Their closest game against an in-state opponent was a 13-point victory over Jesuit in the playoffs.
They'll also have revenge on their mind when they play Catholic in the Division I championship game for a second straight season. Catholic won 20-14 last December to claim its second title in three years.
Now the Bears look to make it three in four years against a Patriots squad that has beaten its opponents by an average of 22.2 points per game. Curtis is seeking its 14th undefeated season in school history and first since 2012. Oh, and the Patriots are seeking to do so in legendary coach J.T. Curtis' 50th season at the school.
Edna Karr
Karr may as well just join the NFC South. Just like the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cougars make a trip to the Dome once every year.
This is their eighth trip in nine seasons, an incredible run fitting for a school whose motto is "Second to none." Karr has become arguably the most dominant large school in the state over the past decade and looking to add one more feather in their caps.
Last season was the first time Karr repeated. Now the program that reloads instead of rebuilds is going for the 3-peat. They have won 26 games in a row. Of the 26 straight wins, only three have been decided by single digits: a 40-35 victory over Carver in the playoffs last season; a 20-12 victory over Easton in last season's 4A semifinals; and the 21-20 victory over Easton in the regular season finale. (See, told you we'd get to it later.)
Warren Easton
The Eagles, making their eighth state title game appearance, last won one in 1942. Their last trip to the Dome was in 2014 when they lost to Neville.
Now they get a chance to end their drought against nemesis Karr, who they were just inches away from beating just a month ago. The Eagles tried for a 2-point conversion and came up just short. Now they get another shot at the team that has been a thorn in its side. Easton's only win in the past dozen or so meetings against Karr was a 40-14 victory in 2015. Other than that, it's been all Karr.
The Dome surely will be rocking Saturday for Round 2.