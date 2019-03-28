Early on, the question was: Is anyone going to score? By the end, the question was, will anything change tomorrow.
TJ Thomas threw seven strikeouts on the way to pitch a seven-inning shutout on the way to aiding Destrehan in its 4-0 victory over Thibodaux.
Destrehan (14-8, 5-0 District 7-5A) was aided by numerous errors and pitching mistakes by the Tigers, scoring only one earned run with the others coming off of walks and errors. Coach Chris Mire said he was happy with his team’s performance.
“I think we put together some good at-bats,” Mire said. “We just kind of grinded on their pitcher a little bit. We were fortunate to get some runners on base early in the fourth inning so we could put some bunts down and put a little pressure on them and they made a few mistakes and we were able to do just enough to capitalize and get a few runs across.”
Though Thomas put together a solid statistical performance in a complete game, Mire said there was room for improvement.
“It’s hard to talk bad about him when he pitches a seven inning shutout bur that was probably one of his poorer performances," Mire said. “I only say that because he wasn’t locating his fastballs as well as he normally does. It was just inconsistent. It wasn’t poor by any means but for him I know he expects more.
"He’ll probably tell you the same thing. He did a great job of competing when we got in a few tough spots and he was able to work his way out but overall I think for him he’d probably tell you he was a little disappointed.”
Thibodaux (14-10, 0-3) was successful early on in the mound and was able to pick up four strikeouts and surrendered only one earned run. Poor fielding, however, ultimately doomed them with three errors on the day.
“Both pitchers really competed early,” Thibodaux coach Shane Trosclair said. “In the fourth inning we kind of lost the strike zone just a little bit but it wasn’t much. We made some pitches to get out of it. I thought both sides pitched it really well today. The outcome was just a couple of walks, a couple of errors here and there. Their pitcher really pitches in the zone and shut us down. We struck out way too many times but he was really good today.”
In the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Ahman Morris was hit by a pitch, allowing pinch runner Josh Vicknair to score to make things 1-0. On the next at-bat, Avery Schexnaydre was walked with the bases loaded, scoring Dustin Weber to score to make it 2-0.
In the fifth inning, Dylan Weber picked up an RBI double which scored Max Jacob to make it 3-0. Dustin Webber scored shortly after on an error to make it 4-0 and Destrehan got out with the win.