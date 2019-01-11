Outright possession of first place in the District 7-5A boys basketball race remains secure in Lafourche Parish.
Down one point at halftime, the league-leading Thibodaux Tigers forced 13 second-half turnovers to aid a 37-18 scoring eruption that produced a 73-55 victory at Hahnville on Friday night.
Guard Kobi Johnson scored a game-high 20 points to pace a quintet of Tigers who reached double figures in their team’s fourth consecutive victory since an 89-55 loss to St. Augustine in the final of St. Aug’s Purple Knight Classic on Dec. 29.
Thibodaux (18-2, 4-0) also got 15 points from guard Marvin Robertson, 13 apiece from forwards Rashad Winslow and J’Mari Carter and 10 from guard Rashod Robison.
The second-half surge carried coach Tony Clark’s team to its sixth straight district victory dating to last season when the Tigers were upended 60-58 by Hahnville in Boutte.
Sophomore forward Kaden Pierre scored 17 for the host Tigers followed by the 15 and 10 scored by junior guards Dylan Lorio and Marcel Byrd,
Hahnville (13-10, 1-2) dropped its third straight outing after entering in a tie for third place with Terrebonne (12-10, 1-1) behind H.L. Bourgeois (13-8, 2-1) and Thibodaux.
Thibodaux used a 19-12 advantage in the third quarter fueled by seven Hahnville turnovers that erased a 37-36 halftime advantage by the hosts. Those turnovers nearly doubled Hahnville’s halftime total of eight.
Hahnville was pressured into an additional six turnovers during Thibodaux’s 18-6 fourth period that produced the game’s largest lead of 19 points at 73-54 following a basket by Carter with 1:52 remaining.
Only one point separated the two sides following the initial 16 minutes with a field goal by Pierre with just under three minutes remaining proving to be the difference in a 37-36 halftime lead in favor of the host Tigers.
Winslow and Robertson additionally grabbed 10 and 9 rebounds respectively to help Thibodaux finish with a 36-34 advantage on the boards.
Thibodaux plays at non-district game at Ellender Tuesday before returning to District 7-5A play at East St. John at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.