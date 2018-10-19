The last time Slidell High got the best of District 6-5A rival St. Paul’s, most of the Tigers players were in pre-school.
That all changed Friday night as behind five touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jacob Guidry, Slidell defeated St. Paul’s 35-28, notching its first victory over the Wolves since the 2004 season.
“It feels amazing,” said Guidry, who threw for 326 yards on the night. “It’s the product of a ton of hard work and just this team believing in all aspects of the game. Everyone believes in the man they lined up with on the line of scrimmage that they will get the job done and everyone has everyone else’s back. This is a true team, and we showed it tonight against a very good St. Paul’s squad."
The No. 8 team in the latest New Orleans Advocate Large School football rankings, Slidell moved to 6-2 on the season and is now the lone unbeaten team in 6-5A at 5-0. St. Paul’s, which entered the game No. 10 in The Advocate's Large School rankings, fell to 4-4, 4-1.
Trailing 28-14 at the half, the Wolves cut the lead to 28-21 in the third quarter thanks to their special teams. St. Paul’s blocked a punt and Colton Porter recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Slidell was able to push the lead back to two scores two possessions later when Guidry found Tito Simmons for an 18-yard score.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Wolves made it a one score game again when Mitchell Smith scored from 6 yards out. St. Paul’s had a chance to tie the game with less than three minutes to go with the ball deep inside Slidell territory, but failed to convert on fourth down.
Looking to run out the clock, on fourth-and-2, Guidry found Harlan Dixon for a 14-yard conversion to put the game out of reach.
Guidry finished 16 of 25 for 326 yards and five scores. Dixon was his top target on the night, hauling in five passes for 150 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries.
“Complete team victory,” Guidry said. “We showed the rest of the world that Slidell High is a quality football program tonight. It was a statement win.”
An expected shootout didn’t disappoint in the first half the teams combined for 42 points. The Wolves got on the scoreboard after picking off a Guidry pass on the second play of the game. Two plays later, Jack Mashburn found the end zone from 13 yards out.
Not to be outdone, Slidell answered on its ensuing possession when Guidry connected with Harland Dixon for a 38-yard score, capping a 6-play, 84-yard drive to tie the game.
The Wolves took a 14-7 advantage on the first play of the second quarter when Carter Elie scored from 4 yards out. After both teams traded punts, Guidry connected with Jordan Smith for an 11-yard score.
Guidry connected with Dixon for a 70-yard score and later found Smith for a 30-yard score on fourth down to give the Tigers a 28-14 advantage.
Smith’s lone two catches in the first half were for touchdowns, while Dixon accounted for 180 yards of total offense in the first two quarters (110 receiving, 70 rushing).
The Tigers hit the road next week to take on Fontainebleau, while St. Paul’s hosts Mandeville.