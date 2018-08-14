I'm not going to beat around the bush here. I’m ready for football to start for real, and my patience is wearing thin. Aug. 31 cannot get here soon enough.
So I thought it would be interesting to go through all 12 teams that play football in St. Tammany Parish and come up with the biggest question facing each team.
Archbishop Hannan: Archbishop Hannan spent much of the 2017 football season tied atop the St. Tammany Farmer Prep Football Power Rankings with Covington and Lakeshore. The Hawks broke out to a 7-0 start, before dropping their next two contests. It was a new classification (3A) and district for Scott Wattigny’s squad last season, but I fully expect another quick start in 2018. Can the Hawks learn the lessons from the 2017 quick start and finish it off this time?
Covington: When a team has to replace the school’s best quarterback, running back and one of its best wide receivers, you would think that would be the biggest question mark. But how will the offensive line hold up? Throughout his brief tenure at the helm, Lions coach Greg Salter’s success and the health and production of his offensive line have gone hand-in-hand. So, if Covington’s offensive line, which has to replace all five starters, can remain healthy and be productive, the Lions may surprise some people who think 2018 is a rebuilding year.
Fontainebleau: Who is going to emerge in the quarterback battle between sophomore Josh Bailey and junior Dwayne Bernard? The Bulldogs used four quarterbacks at one point last season, and things didn’t end well, as they failed to make the postseason. Fontainebleau needs to find a starting quarterback quickly and go with him, mostly to give a young offense some stability. Who’s it going to be?
Lakeshore: A two-part question for the Titans: Who is going to complement Jacob Bernard at wide receiver, and who is going to complement Zachary Bernard up front on the defensive line? A season ago, Jacob Bernard combined with Northwestern State signee Jalen Willis to give the Titans one of the most potent wide-receiver duos of Class 4A. On the other side of the ball, Zachary Bernard and Tylan Driver wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. The Bernard brothers are back, but who will they be teaming up with in 2018?
Mandeville: Can Devon Tott step up to lead the offense? If you have ever seen an offense designed by coach Hutch Gonzales, whether it is at Fontainebleau, Lakeshore, St. Thomas Aquinas or now at Mandeville, you know it is a dink-and-dunk style that takes what the defense gives. He is going to throw the ball a lot, and he has a new quarterback to do it in Tott. That’s a lot of pressure to put on a sophomore who has just transferred to your school. If he gets it, the Skippers will be good.
Northlake Christian: How quickly can the Wolverines recover from a horrific offseason? Northlake Christian didn’t just lose one quarterback (Devon Tott, to Mandeville), but also lost its Plan B (Shaan Duke) to Bowling Green in July. I sure hope Anthony Agresta has a Plan C, or it could be a very long season for the fans at Wolverine Stadium.
Northshore: How quickly can senior quarterback Michael Benedict become the leader of the Panthers' offense? The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Benedict looks great coming off the bus, but has yet to show he can shine in the game. Granted, that was because he was behind Walter Harris, who is now playing for the U.S. Military Academy. Benedict gets his chance in 2018.
Pearl River: I have a bigger-picture question for the Rebels: Can Joe Harris’ squad build off the success of its 4-1 start a season ago and learn its lessons from its 0-5 finish? The Rebels can win football games, but can Harris teach his team to handle its success early and translate it to that elusive District 8-4A victory?
Pope John Paul II: With a new coach bringing in a completely new system, my question for the Jaguars is: How long will it take for the team to understand and execute what Charlie Cryer and his staff are trying to do? It’s a complete rebuild on the Slidell-area campus. Cryer will be successful if given time.
Salmen: Who steps up to fill the gaping shoes of L.J. Leonard at quarterback and Eddie Smith at basically everything else? Leonard was a three-year starter under center for the Spartans, and Smith, who signed with the University of Alabama, was all over the field on both sides of the ball. That’s a lot of yards and leadership that disappeared when they graduated.
Slidell: Can the young defensive line step up quickly? Virtually every other position on the field for Larry Favre’s squad is stacked. The Tigers have talent coming out of their ears, particularly at the skilled positions on offense. The defensive line is the biggest question mark. If they can step up, it could be a special season on Tiger Drive.
St. Paul’s: Everyone knows how good an athlete and quarterback senior Jack Mashburn is, but my question for the Wolves is: Who is he going to be throwing and handing the ball off to? Mashburn was the best playmaker offensively in 2017, seeing time in the backfield and at wide receiver, before eventually taking over under center. He’s unquestionably the most talented player the Wolves have, but if he has nobody to get the ball to that can make plays then the Wolves are going to be in trouble.
