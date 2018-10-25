Belle Chasse running back Ralph Jones made the most of the few carries had against McMain on Thursday afternoon at Pan American Stadium.
Jones ran eight times for 147 yards, stringing together three touchdown runs and added a 36-yard receiving touchdown as he led the Belle Chasse Cardinals to a convincing 48-15 victory over McMain to spoil its homecoming.
The Cardinals (7-2, 1-2) piled up 276 yards rushing to earn their first district win of the season after losses to Karr and Warren Easton. Jones averaged an eye-opening 18.4 yards per carry.
“This helps us out,” said Cardinals coach Stephen Meyers. “We’re 7-2 now. Hopefully we can build on this. Next week we have Helen Cox, which is going to be a tough game.”
The Mustangs (0-8, 0-4) moved the ball well at times, even marching down to Belle Chasse’s 10-yard line on their first possession before Tyhre Brown was intercepted in the end zone by Twillie Lovett. McMain managed 187 yards rushing but were doomed by 10 penalties and two turnovers.
“We just have to learn from this,” said first-year Mustangs head coach Torri Denis. “We just have to go off of what we’ve seen in the game, watch film and make sure that we learn from our mistakes.”
With just 1:20 remaining and Belle Chase leading 42-15, the Cardinals elected to throw a deep pass that resulted in a 70-yard scoring strike. Belle Chasse then chose to go for a two-point conversion but was stuffed on the attempt.
After the game was over, Denis and Meyers appeared to engage in a heated verbal exchange. Though Meyers declined to elaborate and insisted “everything is good,” Denis said the play call was unnecessary.
“I just feel like that was classless,” he said. “You’re up by (27) points and you’re going to throw a deep pass? Everyone went deep with a minute and twenty left. That’s disrespectful, and that’s classless. I’m a first-year head coach, and I know better than that.”
Jones scored all of his touchdowns in the first half, scoring on runs of 14, 45 and 44 yards and a 36-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Mariana. The Cardinals jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead thanks to those scores. McMain’s score came on an 11-yard run from Jeremy Benoit.
Ratray Gaines continued the scoring in the second half with a 2-yard touchdown run, followed later by Gregory Davis’ 12-yard scoring run for a 42-7 lead.
McMain scored again on a 17-yard run by Benoit and a two-point conversion by Benoit. The controversial final touchdown pass went from Riley Brown to Treyon Griffin.