The book is finally closed on one of the most brilliant prep volleyball careers in the state of Louisiana, but what a final chapter it was to close it out.
Mount Carmel Academy senior Ellie Holzman was named the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year on Wednesday afternoon at a ceremony at the school.
A three-time winner of the state player of the year award, Holzman, who is headed to the University of Illinois later this year, is the first player from Louisiana to earn national recognition in volleyball, and follows in the footsteps of Armand Duplantis (track and field), Ashley Brignac (softball), Randy Livingston (basketball) and Brock Berlin, Travis Minor and Peyton Manning (football) as Louisiana student-athletes to earn the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
“I had no idea,” a surprised Holzman said after being presented the award by her teammates. “Credit goes to my family and friends for keeping this a secret because I didn’t expect this at all. I wouldn’t have expected this award in my life. It’s an incredible honor and couldn’t thank everyone enough for helping me to get here.
“To be the first volleyball player from this state to get this award is just indescribable. All the hard work really is paying off and I’m not just talking about time in the gym. It’s the time out of the gym, the sacrifices, the loss of sleep, the loss of social activities I didn’t go to. But it’s all worth it.”
Leading her team to state championships in all four years she played at Mount Carmel, the 6-foot-2 Holzman finished with 571 kills, 303 digs, 106 blocks and 30 aces as the Cubs finished 44-2. One of the best all-around players in the history of the state, she racked up 2,426 kills, 1,379 digs and 749 blocks for her career.
“When I got the call three weeks ago, I had to stop and sit down because I was speechless,” said Mount Carmel coach April Hagadone said. “I’m so proud of Ellie and her accomplishments. It’s great for Mount Carmel Academy, and it’s great for the state of Louisiana in general. There are no words.”
The leader of the premiere volleyball program in the state and winner of five consecutive state championships, Hagadone said from an early age she knew Holzman had the chance to be special.
“In addition to her physicality, Ellie Holzman is just the ultimate competitor in everything she does. I mean she wants to win in everything she does. She’s up for class valedictorian and she is also her class mascot. She’s a leader on and off the court and that what makes her truly special.
“She’s just a great kid. She is the kind of person that is achieving the goal of inspiring others because of her work ethic, dedication and character. It’s an amazing day and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”