MONROE — In a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal game, Neville got the best of Lakeshore High School this time.
Friday night at a wet Bill Ruple Stadium, Lakeshore was shut out for the first time since 2014, falling to Neville 21-0 in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
With the win, the Tigers (10-2) advance to the 4A state semifinals. Neville will take on reigning state champion and top-seeded Edna Karr (13-0), which defeated Bastrop 48-19 in the state quarterfinals Friday.
Jordan Thomas had the lone score of the first half as the senior quarterback scampered 67 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 advantage.
“Outside of that quarterback draw early, I thought we played great responsibility football defensively,” Titans coach Craig Jones said. “We just got tired late in the game and run down.”
Lakeshore’s high-powered offensive attack was limited throughout the first quarter, held to 82 yards from scrimmage. Still, the Titans had multiple scoring opportunities throughout the first 24 minutes.
On its opening possession, Lakeshore drove the ball into Neville territory, only to fumble. Two possessions later, Lakeshore started its possession at the Neville 39-yard line, but its drive ended with an interception.
The Titans struggled to protect senior quarterback Parker Orvin throughout the first half, as he was sacked five times.
Lakeshore had multiple scoring chances in the second half, as well — including two possessions that reached inside the Neville 20. But the Titans couldn’t break through.
Lakeshore finished with 218 yards of offense, including minus-4 yards on the ground. In his final game in a Lakeshore High uniform, Jacob Bernard finished with 11 catches for 128 yards.
“Give all the credit to the Neville defense, in particular their defensive line,” Jones said. “They didn’t give us time to sit in the pocket and get into any sort of rhythm offensively.”
Thomas, who finished with 258 yards rushing, added two late touchdowns of 67 and 68 yards, putting the game out of reach.
The Titans were the lone football team from St. Tammany Parish remaining in the postseason. Their season ends with a 12-1 record.
“I’m extremely proud of this team and this program,” Jones said. “This senior class was 8-2 as freshmen and went to the (Superdome) last year. Nothing to hang their heads down on. They leave this program as the winningest senior class in school history. It is going to be extremely tough for any class to top what they have done.”