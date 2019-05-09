For a second consecutive weekend, Mother Nature has yet again had it’s way in throwing a wrench in the LHSAA’s state finals competition plans.
As of 12:30 p.m., four of the New Orleans-area teams who were scheduled to play their state semifinal baseball games – Archbishop Rummel, Brother Martin, St. Paul’s and St. Charles Catholic – have had their games postponed until at least Friday with the inclement weather forecasted for the Sulphur area Thursday afternoon and evening.
Currently, No. 2 Lakeshore's Class 4A semifinal against No. 3 Breaux Bridge is still set to be played shortly after the bracket's first semifinal of No. 1 Tioga vs. No. 4 Benton has finished. The two teams got through two-thirds of an inning before the weather delays and started back up around 12:45 p.m.
After lightning delayed action for more than 90 minutes and forced a brief evacuation of McMurray Park, the LHSAA originally announced that no games originally to start at 4 p.m. or later would be played. Around 1:30 p.m., it was announced that both Class 5A semifinals would still be played on Thursday, with the first pitch of both scheduled to be at 7 p.m.
Games affected by the postponement include both semifinal matchups from Division I and Division II. Division I No. 4 Rummel was scheduled to play top-seeded Catholic-B.R. at 4:30 p.m., followed by the division’s second semifinal matchup of No. 2 Brother Martin and No. 3 St. Paul’s at 7:30 p.m. Division II No. 6 St. Charles Catholic was set to play No. 2 St. Thomas More at 7 p.m.
The earliest of the six state title games scheduled for Friday for teams that played in their semis on Wednesday is currently set for 11:30 a.m., meaning make-up games could possibly be scheduled for that morning and even push the start of those finals games back.
Waves of thunderstorms are expected to continue to push through the southwestern corner of the state until Sunday morning, and games may not start after 10 p.m. at McMurray Park.
