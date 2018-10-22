no.benfranklincountryday59.102018
Country Day Nicky Corchiani (6) runs against Ben Franklin on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Country Day in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Large school Super 10

1. John Curtis (8-0) 1

Last week: Beat Holy Cross 46-21

The buzz: Patriots have won their four Catholic League games by an average of 28.3 points.

Up next: Saturday vs. Rummel (Yenni)

2. Edna Karr (8-0) 2

Last week: Beat McMain 46-7

The buzz: Cougars win streak now at 20 after holding sixth opponent to seven points or less.

Up next: Friday vs. Helen Cox (Memtsas)

3. John Ehret (7-1) 3

Last week: Beat East Jefferson 40-0

The buzz: Patriots have given up just 27 points over the past four weeks.

Up next: Thursday vs. Grace King (Memtsas)

4. Warren Easton (6-1) 4

Last week: Beat Helen Cox 48-8

The buzz: Lance Legendre threw for three TDs and ran for another in Eagles' easy homecoming win.

Up next: McDonogh 35

5. Destrehan (7-1) 5

Last week: Beat H.L Bourgeois 47-0

The buzz: Wildcats get first shutout since beating Pineville 54-0 in 2014 playoffs.

Up next: Friday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)

6. Lakeshore (8-0) 6

Last week: Beat Franklinton 52-7

The buzz: Titans have outscored past three opponents by combined score of 148-7

Up next: Friday at Pearl River

7. Rummel (7-1) 7

Last week: Beat Brother Martin 17-0

The buzz: Raiders have given up just one touchdown in last four weeks.

Up next: Saturday vs. John Curtis (Yenni)

8. Slidell (6-2) 8

Last week: Beat St. Paul's 35-28

The buzz: Tigers beat Wolves for first time since 2004 to stay undefeated in 6-5A.

Up next: Friday at Fontainebleau

9. Jesuit (5-3) 9

Last week: Beat Shaw 28-0

The buzz: Blue Jays' first shutout since blanking Shaw 44-0 in 2016.

Up next: Friday vs. Destrehan (Gormley)

10. Carver (5-3) NR

Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 28-0

The buzz: Rams make Super 10 debut and have shut out four of their past six opponents

Up next: Friday vs. John F. Kennedy (Joe Brown)

Small Schools Super 10  

1. Country Day (8-0) 1

Last week: Beat Ben Franklin 48-7

The buzz: Nicky Corchiani scored three touchdowns as Cajuns stay perfect.

Up next: Friday vs. Riverside

2. De La Salle (5-2) 2

Last week: Beat St. James 21-19

The buzz: Kendal Collins rushed for 153 yards and scored two TDs as Cavs win fourth straight.

Up next: Friday vs. St. Charles (Yulman)

3. Newman (7-1) 3

Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 45-8

The buzz: Greenies are averaging 43.4 points this season.

Up next: Friday vs. Assumption

4. Hannan (8-0) 5

Last week: Beat Albany 24-14

The buzz: Hannan gets revenge after Albany ended Hawks' 7-0 start a year ago.

Up next: Friday at Loranger

5. St. James (5-3) 4

Last week: Lost to De La Salle 21-19

The buzz: Closer this time, but Wildcats fall to Cavaliers for fourth consecutive year.

Up next: Friday vs. Lusher

6. West St. John (6-2) 6

Last week: Beat Varnado 24-6

The buzz: Rams averaging 44.3 points during current four-game winning streak

Up next: Open date Friday

7. St. Charles (5-3) 7

Last week: Beat Haynes Academy 44-0

The buzz: Comets have allowed just six points over past three games.

Up next: Friday vs. De La Salle (Yulman)

8. Cohen (5-3) 8

Last week: Beat KIPP Renaissance 34-6

The buzz: Green Hornets have outscored opponents 174-18 during four-game winning streak

Up next: Saturday vs. Sophie B. Wright (Pan Am)

9. Sophie B. Wright (4-4) 9

Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 55-0

The buzz: Warriors shut out Jaguars for second straight year after 38-0 victory in 2017.

Up next: Saturday vs. Cohen (Pan-Am)

10. Riverside (2-5) 10

Last week: Beat Fisher 42-13

The buzz: Riverside has defeated its next opponent by 20 or more in past three years.

Up next: Friday at Country Day

