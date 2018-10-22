Large school Super 10
1. John Curtis (8-0) 1
Last week: Beat Holy Cross 46-21
The buzz: Patriots have won their four Catholic League games by an average of 28.3 points.
Up next: Saturday vs. Rummel (Yenni)
2. Edna Karr (8-0) 2
Last week: Beat McMain 46-7
The buzz: Cougars win streak now at 20 after holding sixth opponent to seven points or less.
Up next: Friday vs. Helen Cox (Memtsas)
3. John Ehret (7-1) 3
Last week: Beat East Jefferson 40-0
The buzz: Patriots have given up just 27 points over the past four weeks.
Up next: Thursday vs. Grace King (Memtsas)
4. Warren Easton (6-1) 4
Last week: Beat Helen Cox 48-8
The buzz: Lance Legendre threw for three TDs and ran for another in Eagles' easy homecoming win.
Up next: McDonogh 35
5. Destrehan (7-1) 5
Last week: Beat H.L Bourgeois 47-0
The buzz: Wildcats get first shutout since beating Pineville 54-0 in 2014 playoffs.
Up next: Friday vs. Jesuit (Gormley)
6. Lakeshore (8-0) 6
Last week: Beat Franklinton 52-7
The buzz: Titans have outscored past three opponents by combined score of 148-7
Up next: Friday at Pearl River
7. Rummel (7-1) 7
Last week: Beat Brother Martin 17-0
The buzz: Raiders have given up just one touchdown in last four weeks.
Up next: Saturday vs. John Curtis (Yenni)
8. Slidell (6-2) 8
Last week: Beat St. Paul's 35-28
The buzz: Tigers beat Wolves for first time since 2004 to stay undefeated in 6-5A.
Up next: Friday at Fontainebleau
9. Jesuit (5-3) 9
Last week: Beat Shaw 28-0
The buzz: Blue Jays' first shutout since blanking Shaw 44-0 in 2016.
Up next: Friday vs. Destrehan (Gormley)
10. Carver (5-3) NR
Last week: Beat McDonogh (35) 28-0
The buzz: Rams make Super 10 debut and have shut out four of their past six opponents
Up next: Friday vs. John F. Kennedy (Joe Brown)
Small Schools Super 10
1. Country Day (8-0) 1
Last week: Beat Ben Franklin 48-7
The buzz: Nicky Corchiani scored three touchdowns as Cajuns stay perfect.
Up next: Friday vs. Riverside
2. De La Salle (5-2) 2
Last week: Beat St. James 21-19
The buzz: Kendal Collins rushed for 153 yards and scored two TDs as Cavs win fourth straight.
Up next: Friday vs. St. Charles (Yulman)
3. Newman (7-1) 3
Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 45-8
The buzz: Greenies are averaging 43.4 points this season.
Up next: Friday vs. Assumption
4. Hannan (8-0) 5
Last week: Beat Albany 24-14
The buzz: Hannan gets revenge after Albany ended Hawks' 7-0 start a year ago.
Up next: Friday at Loranger
5. St. James (5-3) 4
Last week: Lost to De La Salle 21-19
The buzz: Closer this time, but Wildcats fall to Cavaliers for fourth consecutive year.
Up next: Friday vs. Lusher
6. West St. John (6-2) 6
Last week: Beat Varnado 24-6
The buzz: Rams averaging 44.3 points during current four-game winning streak
Up next: Open date Friday
7. St. Charles (5-3) 7
Last week: Beat Haynes Academy 44-0
The buzz: Comets have allowed just six points over past three games.
Up next: Friday vs. De La Salle (Yulman)
8. Cohen (5-3) 8
Last week: Beat KIPP Renaissance 34-6
The buzz: Green Hornets have outscored opponents 174-18 during four-game winning streak
Up next: Saturday vs. Sophie B. Wright (Pan Am)
9. Sophie B. Wright (4-4) 9
Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 55-0
The buzz: Warriors shut out Jaguars for second straight year after 38-0 victory in 2017.
Up next: Saturday vs. Cohen (Pan-Am)
10. Riverside (2-5) 10
Last week: Beat Fisher 42-13
The buzz: Riverside has defeated its next opponent by 20 or more in past three years.
Up next: Friday at Country Day