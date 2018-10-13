Somewhere Don Perret is smiling.
Two days after the passing of the beloved football coach credited for putting Rummel football on the map, Coach Jay Roth’s Raiders celebrated the memory of the 88-year-old Perret with a solid 20-7 Homecoming victory in District 9-5A play against Jesuit Saturday night at Joe Yenni Stadium.
Chandler Fields passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns to wide receivers Zach Mirambell and Koy Moore and Patrick Vanderbrook kicked a pair of 27-yard field goals to carry the seventh-ranked large schools team in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 to its fifth straight victory of the season.
Rummel (6-1 overall, 3-0 in 9-5A) additionally recorded two interceptions by safeties Ron Franklin and Donovan Kaufman while limiting Jesuit to 63 yards rushing and 189 total to register a sixth consecutive victory in the six-decade-old series against the Blue Jays. The Raiders increased their series lead to 34-23-0, a mark that included a 7-1 under Perret from 1971-78.
“Our players know of Coach Perret and they embrace the past,’’ said Roth, was a starting sophomore quarterback on Perret’s final team in 1978. “And they carry on the traditions of the past. So it was pretty neat to see these young men carry on many of those traditions that he started.’’
Rummel’s victory also insured the Raiders of maintaining a share of first place in the Catholic League along side two-time reigning champion John Curtis, a 58-22 winner against St. Augustine Saturday night at Yulman Stadium. Rummel and Curtis play in two weeks, at 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Yenni.
Ninth-ranked Jesuit (4-3, 2-2) meanwhile dropped its second straight district decision. Jesuit’s loss to Rummel was to a third ranked team with the previous defeats coming against John Curtis and Warren Easton.
The Blue Jays trailed 13-0 before managing to score their lone touchdown in the third period. The score came on a 14-yard scoring pass from Robert McMahon to wide receiver Brenden Berggren that capped a seven-play, 66-yard drive.
Jesuit would threaten twice more on its final two possessions. But Kaufman ended the first with a leaping interception at the goal line that set in motion a 99-yard scoring drive for Rummel’s final touchdown.
Fields connected with Moore for an 11-yard completion with 2 minutes, 58 seconds remaining to culminate the 12-play possession that featured two third-down conversions by Fields to Moore covering 24 and 29 yards. The second was a dazzling leaping catch that carried to Jesuit’s 10-yard line two plays before the touchdown.
“(The game) went just how I thought it would play,’’ Roth said. “Every game that we’ve played we’ve been the undersized team. Jesuit is a very physical football team. So it was good to see our kids step up the way they did.’’
The Raiders scratched out a 10-0 lead to halftime by driving 69 yards to a touchdown on their opening possession and coupling that with a 27-yard field goal by Vanderbrook on the final snap of the first half.
Rummel’s touchdown came via a 5-yard scoring pass from Fields to Mirambell on the 10th play of the drive that also featured a 38-yard completion from Fields to running back Logan Diggs to convert third-and-8 from the Raiders 33-yard line.
The march to Vanderbrook’s field goal consumed 16 plays and the final five minutes, 15 seconds of the second period.
Fields completed 16 of 20 passes in his passing effort of the season in addition to rushing for 55 yards on 14 carries. Moore was Fields’ favorite target with seven receptions totaling 99 yards. Mirambell had two catches for 17 yards.
The Raiders totaled 318 yards thanks in large part to Fields passing. Running back Jaelen Sturgis rushed for 42 yards on 12 carries.
McMahon passed for 126 yards, but completed only 8 of 20 attempts while being intercepted by Rummel’s safeties Kaufman and Franklin. Berggren had three receptions 60 yards.
“We knew we’d look bad at times because Jesuit can make you look bad,’’ Roth said. “It’s happened to everybody they’ve played. So we knew it would happen. We knew not to hang our heads.’’
RUMMEL 20, JESUIT 7
Jesuit 0 0 7 0 -- 7
Rummel 7 3 3 7 -- 20
JES RUM
First downs 10 16
Rushing 63 103
Passing 126 215
Total offense 189 318
Passes 8-20-2 16-20-0
Penalties 8-86 10-88
Punts 4-29.3 2-37.5
Fumbles/lost 0-0 1-1
SCORING:
R: Zach Mirambell 5 pass from Chandler Fields (Patrick Vanderbrook kick).
R: Patrick Vanderbrook 27 field goal.
R: Patrick Vanderbrook 27 field goal.
J: Brenden Berggren 14 pass from Robert McMahon (Max Scheurich kick).
R: Koy Moore 11 pass from Chandler Fields (Patrick Vanderbook kick).