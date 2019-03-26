After leading his Crescent City squad on another charge to the Division V LHSAA state title game earlier this month, Byron Joshua was one of five players named first team on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State Boys Basketball team.
The junior, who notched 19.7 points per game during the Pioneers’ third consecutive trip to the Division V championship game, led Crescent City to a 23-13 regular- season record, including a 16-3 stretch to cap an undefeated 7-0 run through district play.
Crescent City ran through its first two postseason matchups, downing No. 7 Family Christian 71-35 before a resounding 65-44 win over rival Runnels in the state semifinals, where Joshua scored 16 points. He led the Pioneers in scoring with 17 just days later in their 56-45 loss to top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh.
Fellow junior Jordin Farrell was a second-team selection like Joshua last year. Farrell notched 14.1 points per game. Crescent City's Aiden Dailet was given an honorable mention distinction.
Pitkin junior Garrett Edwards was named the Class B Most Outstanding Player with his 33.3 points per game mark, and Weston coach Ryan Bond was named the organization’s Coach of the Year for Class B after leading his team to the state semifinals.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE TEAMS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Garrett Edwards Pitkin 6-4 Jr. 33.3
Jakemin Abney Simsboro 6-3 Jr. 17.5
Ara’Bian Williams Weston 6-2 Sr. 17.0
Decari Markray Doyline 6-3 Jr. 21.0
Byron Joshua Crescent City 5-10 Jr. 19.7
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Mitchell Kinchen Hicks 6-4 Sr. 15.2
Dkemdrick Pittman Zwolle 6-1 Jr. 16.2
Gianni Nelson Simsboro 6-1 Sr. 19.3
Shaquay Hunt JS Clark 6-1 Jr. 17.0
Jordin Farrell Crescent City 6-2 Jr. 14.1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: GARRETT EDWARDS, PITKIN
COACH OF THE YEAR: RYAN BOND, WESTON
Honorable mention: Cade Tate, Runnels; Aiden Dailet, Crescent City; Holden Huckaby, Quitman; Hunter Lipsey, Monterey; Deaundre Birdlong, Glenmora; Colby Augustine, Hathaway; Kaleb Crane, Simsboro; Jacobi Forte, Stanley; Cooper Smith, Hornbeck.
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Ellie McDonald Anacoco 5-7 Sr. 15.1
Jaycee Hughes Holden 6-0 Jr. 23.0
Chloe Wilbanks Hicks 5-7 So. 19.2
Morgan Miller Florien 5-5 Sr. 17.7
McKayla Williams Stanley 5-6 So. 19.2
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl. Avg.
Rylee Jinks Fairview 5-5 So. 12.5
Savanna Robertson Zwolle 5-5 Jr. 14.5
Lauren Quinn Hicks 5-10 Fr. 16.6
Payton Miller Anacoco 5-10 Jr. 15.7
Chloey Guidry Hathaway 5-2 Fr. 20.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JAYCEE HUGHES, HOLDEN
COACH OF THE YEAR: KYLE JINKS, FAIRVIEW
Honorable mention: Vanessa Duhe, Lacassine; Katie Clark, Glenmora; Kelly Willis, Castor; Destiny Jones, Stanley; Olivia Hennen, Choudrant; Gracie Sylvia, Florien; Emily Lowe, Family Community; Payton Townley, Oak Hill.