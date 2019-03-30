Do not underestimate the Holy Cross Tigers baseball team.
That was the message from Tigers shortstop Gavin Schulz whose team entered its 5-2 Catholic League victory against Rummel Saturday at Holy Cross Park with a .500 record.
Fresh on the Tigers’ minds was a 4-3 loss to Rummel on Thursday in which Holy Cross took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning.
“I think a lot of teams have been looking down on us this year,’’ Schulz said after going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a two-run single in the sixth that drove in the game’s final runs. “People are not giving us enough credit.
“We had a very tough (non-district) schedule, but we’re not getting down on ourselves. We’re getting better and better. So we came out today and we wanted to prove something.’’
Holy Cross (11-10 overall, 3-1 in District 9-5A) showed its mettle behind six strong innings of pitching by starter Lance Lauve and some alert base running by right fielder Scott Simpson that accounted for the decisive run and snapped a two-game winning streak by Rummel (15-8, 2-4).
Lauve (4-1) struck out seven, walked three and allowed four hits while recording five scoreless innings sandwiched around a two-run third in which Rummel second baseman Ron Franklin delivered a two-out, two-run double to score the visitors’ only runs.
Fellow sophomore Joshua Orr then retired the Raiders in order in the seventh in place of Lauve to record a save while striking out Rummel’s final two batters.
“It was a great day,’’ Lauve (pronounced Love) said. “Our defense was able to bail us out when we needed it and our offense was able to scratch out some runs. So it was a good team win.’’
Particulary crucial was Simpson’s aggressive base running in the bottom of the fifth that helped Holy Cross score a single run and take a 3-2 lead.
Simpson had doubled into right-center field with one out to advance second baseman Adrian Aguilar to third with one out. Aguilar then was caught in a run down between third and home and tagged out when Nico Saltaformaggio hit a grounder to third.
The savvy Simpson had taken third on the play and raced into score when Rummel pitcher Hayden Elwell and three infielders involved in the force out of Aguilar began walking back to their positions.
“I saw the four of them talking and sleeping on the play, so I took advantage of it,’’ said Simpson, the Tigers cleanup hitter, who went 2-for-2 with a double and run scored. “It turned out good for us.’’
“Our pitcher actually thought the play was dead, that the umpire had killed it,’’ Rummel coach Nick Monica said. “By the time he realized (play was still live), it was too late.’’
Holy Cross scored the game’s first runs on a Aguilar double in the first that scored Schulz and center fielder Brian Broussard, who respectively had reached base via a single and infield error.
The Tigers collected four of their nine hits in the inning that ended what proved to be an abbreviated one-inning start by Rummel ace Jackson Dennies (5-2)
“We had way too many strikeouts especially with guys on base and moreso with guys in scoring position,’’ Monica said. “Most of those came when we needed some contact.’’
“Nothing is easy,’’ Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said. “We lost Thursday when (Rummel) got two hits with two outs that scored both of their runs, and they scored both of their runs today with two outs.
“We’re struggling to get runners in from third with two outs. Until we can do that, we’re going to be in a dogfight every time because everybody in this league is good enough to get you.
“Right now we’re just trying to find a consistent level of play. We did swing the bats better today. I thought we had a good approach (to hitting). But then we kind of fell into the same situation. We had no trouble getting people on. We had trouble getting people in.’’
Holy Cross now moves into its next two-game Catholic League series against preseason favorite Brother Martin (18-4, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kirsch-Rooney. The Tigers then play host to the Crusaders at 4 p.m. Thursday when Holy Cross will honor the 50-year anniversary of its 1969 baseball state champions.
Rummel has two non-district home games at Kirsch-Rooney against Vandebilt Catholic on Monday and Lutcher on Thursday before beginning a Catholic League series against Brother Martin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Rooney.
DISTRICT 9-5A
Holy Cross 5, Rummel 2
Rummel 002 000 0 – 2-4-1
Holy Cross 200 012 x – 5-9-1
Top hitters: Rummel – Ron Franklin 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Tyler Cook 1-3, 2B; Kyle Walker 1-3. Holy Cross – Ryan Smilari 3-3, 3B, RS; Cade Simpson 2-2, 2B, RS; Gavin Schulz 2-4, 2 RBI, RS, SB; Adrian Aguilar 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
Winning pitcher: Lance Lauve, Holy Cross, 4-1. Losing pitcher: Hayden Elwell, Rummel, 0-2.
Team records: Rummel 15-8 overall, 2-4 in District 9-5A; Holy Cross 11-10 overall, 3-1 in 9-5A.