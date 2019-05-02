Even on an obvious off day, Rummel pitcher Jackson Dennies proved to be a difference-maker.
Rummel’s junior right-hander struggled early with command before finding his stride to strike out six and allow only two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Raiders opened their Division I baseball state quarterfinals series against Byrd with a 5-2 victory at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
Rummel (20-12) has been basically a .500 team minus Dennies (8-1) on the mound. With the hard-throwing junior leading the charge, the Raiders now stand two victories away from playing for a state championship.
“Definitely, we are a better team’’ with Dennies pitching, Rummel coach Nick Monica said. “But I think everybody’s record is better when their ace is on the mound.’’
Fourth-seeded in Division I, the Raiders complete their best-of-three series against No. 5 Byrd (20-16) on Friday with game two set for 4 p.m. and a third game if necessary scheduled for 7 p.m.
Right fielder Chandler Fields lined a two-run double and shortstop Tyler Cook doubled and singled in two runs to supply Dennies with all the scoring the District 9-5A wild cards would need to record their opening playoff victory and fifth straight overall.
Dennies walked four and threw a wild pitch in the first inning while using up 35 of the 115 pitches he delivered before reaching the LHSAA pitch-count maximum with one out in the sixth and Rummel leading 5-1.
Dennies finished with five walks, hit two batters and threw two wild pitches, but stranded eight base runners and recorded four scoreless innings from the second through the fifth before moving to catcher.
“I started off rusty,’’ Dennies said referring to Rummel’s 12-day layoff that included a regional round bye since ending the regular season. “I think it was my mechanics. I just wasn’t in sync. But I still had confidence. That’s the biggest thing, you’ve got to have confidence.
“I get better as the games goes on. So I got my groove. And I’m one who doesn’t get concerned with pitch counts. My defense definitely had my back the whole game. And I felt better as the game went along.’’
So did the Raiders who immediately answered Byrd’s single run in the top of the first by plating three in the bottom of the inning.
Fields lined a two-run double down the left field line with two outs and Cook followed with another hard-hit, a RBI-single past third into left field, to score Fields. Left fielder Lance Johnson started the rally with a leadoff single followed one out later by third baseman Ron Franklin being hit by pitch.
The Raiders tacked on single runs in the second and third to give Dennies a 5-1 cushion. A leadoff double by Dennies followed by a dropped fly ball in center field accounted for the second-inning run that was followed by Cook’s two-out RBI-double in the third.
Right-hander Hayden Elwell relieved Dennies in the sixth, gave up a single to allow Byrd’s second run charged to Dennies, but recorded four of six outs via strikeouts. Elwell’s final strikeout ended a Byrd threat with runners at first and third that left the Yellow Jackets with 10 runners stranded to Rummel’s four.
“I thought Jackson got better as the game went along and was able to shorten the game for our bullpen, which was huge for us,’’ Monica said. “We knew we needed some innings out of him, so I was a little worried about him in the first, but I’m proud of the way he gutted through it. Then we get five runs on two-out hits. So that was huge, too.’’
“The first win is always huge in a series,’’ Cook said. “You’ve got to come out and compete. You’ve got to want it more. We’re going to give it our all (the rest of the way). We’re going to play with heart and see what happens.’’
“You look at the scoreboard and they had two more hits than us,’’ Byrd coach Greg Williams said. “We just couldn’t get a hit when we needed it and left too many runners on base. A lot of credit for that goes to Jackson Dennies. He’s got a big-time arm and he came through in a lot of big situations.’’
DIVISION I QUARTERFINALS
Rummel 5, Byrd 2
Byrd 100 001 0 – 2-5-2
Rummel 311 000 x – 5-7-2
Top hitters: Byrd – Jake Harris 1-2, RBI; Henry Lott 1-3; Mason Langdon 1-4, RBI; Matt Randall 1-4. Rummel – Tyler Cook 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Chandler Fields 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Ron Franklin 1-2, RS; Jackson Dennies 1-3, 2B; Lance Johnson 1-3, RS; Kyle Walker 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Dennies, Rummel, 8-1. Losing pitcher: Sawyer LaCoste, Byrd, 4-4.
Team records: Byrd 20-16; Rummel 20-12. Rummel leads best-of-three series, 1-0.