Aptly named, the Sophie Wright Tournament of Champions tips off Wednesday with a dynamic field of 15 teams that all advanced to the state playoffs last season.
State champions Madison Prep and St. Thomas More join six other instate programs that reached the Final Four of their respective classes and/or divisions in March.
Wright, McDonogh 35, Lusher, Country Day and Riverside all reached the state semifinals on their respective classes or divisions last season while Crescent City advanced to the Division V finals. Many of their top players return.
“It’s an amazing field,’’ said Sophie Wright coach Jason Bertrand, who has worked diligently to make this three-year-old tournament a showcase event. “We have got a lot of college prospects coming into play and it will lend itself to some great competition. The talent pool is going to be extremely interesting to watch.’’
Three of those prospects hail from Wright with guard Gregory Hammond (6-foot-6, Sr.) and forward D.J. Burns (6-6, Sr.) already signed with Rhode Island and Southern respectively. Additionally, forward Charlie Russell (6-7, Sr.) is expected to sign, Bertrand said.
Madison Prep guard Jahein Spencer (6-4, Sr.), McDonogh 35 guard Tony Warren (6-3, Jr.), East Ascension guard Hobert Grayson IV (6-5, Jr.), Country Day guard Kaleb Jenkins (5-9, Jr.) and Crescent City guard Byron Joshua (5-10, Jr.) are other players to watch.
“There is a common theme of the Tournament of Champions,’’ Bertrand said. “Our goal every year is to get the toughest teams to come in battle and play. And we’re talking about regionally speaking, not just in the city.’’
In addition to East Ascension, Salmen, Hahnville, M.L. King and KIPP Renaissance are the other in-state teams participating in the four-day tournament that also features two Texas programs in Cy-Fair of Houston and Thurgood Marshall of Fort Bend.
The tournament is scheduled utilize the Wright and Crescent City gyms and follow a traditional 16-team bracket, with Madison Prep getting a first-round bye.
Wednesday’s games at Wright pair Riverside against Lusher at 4 p.m. followed by McDonogh 35 versus Salmen at 5:30, Country Day against East Ascension at 7 and Hahnville versus Cy-Fair at 8:30.
At Crescent City, Crescent City plays M.L. King at 5 p.m. and St. Thomas More meets KIPP Renaissance at 6:30.
Host Wright plays Thurgood Marshall at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the final opening-round game.
Second-round games continue at both sites on Thursday with Friday’s semifinals scheduled for 7 and 8:30 p.m. respectively at Wright. The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 Saturday at Wright.
RARING TO GO: Ehret’s stellar quarterback Travis Mumphrey is scheduled to start in Friday night’s Class 5A state semifinal at top-seeded West Monroe, Ehret coach Marcus Scott said. Tuesday.
Mumphrey was forced to exit the fourth-seeded Patriots’ 27-24 quarterfinals victory against East Ascension in the final two minutes due to severe cramping and then watched as teammate Jacoby Windmon passed to wide receiver Ja’Ron Coleman for the game-winning touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.
“Travis is fine,’’ Scott said. “He was just dehydrated. He’s a full go.’’
ARE THEY SERIOUS? West Monroe proposed moving Friday’s semifinal to Thursday or Saturday due to concerns about inclement weather, a suggestion Ehret rejected, Scott said.
“They’re saying it’s going to rain,’’ Scott said. “My thing is it’s just rain. This is football. Football is played in the rain.’’
Scott was uncertain if West Monroe would appeal to the LHSAA, but association rules prohibit the visiting team from being forced to play on Thursday, one day earlier than the normal Friday playing date.
“Our decision is made,’’ Scott said. “We’re playing the game Friday night. We’re not moving the game to Thursday, that’s for sure. You don’t cancel a game because of weather. If Auburn and Alabama are playing a game on Saturday and it’s going to rain, they don’t push it back to Sunday.’’
West Monroe defeated Ehret, 44-20, in each team’s season opener at West Monroe on Aug. 31.
OFF THE CHARTS: Country Day’s Justin Ibieta and Newman’s Martin Butcher are gone from the state football playoffs, but certainly not forgotten.
District 9-2A’s fabulous quarterbacks each completed remarkable seasons in losing efforts in last weekend’s Division III semifinals.
Ibieta accounted for 506 yards and eight touchdowns with his passing and running in Country Day’s crushing 57-54 loss to sixth-seeded Catholic of New Iberia’s reigning state champions Saturday at Country Day. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior passed for 363 yards and four touchdowns while completing 19 of 36 attempts with one interception in addition to rushing for 143 yards and four scores on a yeoman 25 carries.
Those numbers boosted Ibieta to staggering totals of 3,870 yards and 55 touchdowns running and passing in 12 games. Ibieta completed 191 of 295 passes (64.7 percent) for 2,870 yards and 38 TDs while being intercepted five times (once every 59 attempts). He rushed for 1,023 yards and 17 more scores on 128 carries to help the second-seeded Cajuns post an 11-1 record.
Butcher completed 24 of 46 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns without being intercepted in the fifth-seeded Greenies’ 48-21 loss to top-seeded Notre Dame of Crowley to finish his final season with 3,238 yards passing and 51 touchdowns in 13 games. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior completed 211 of 332 passes (63.5 percent) while intercepted four times (or once every 83 attempts) during an 11-2 campaign.
Butcher’s yards passing and touchdowns are Newman single-season records as are his 54 combined touchdowns passing and running.
WORTH REPEATING: “You coach all these years to have an opportunity like this and because you know what it takes to get to this point, you’re like, “Let’s go get this.’’ -- Scott on directing Ehret to a 12-1 season and a chance for the Marrero school’s fourth Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic appearance and first since 2015.